The Cannes International Film Festival has named the five women and four men who will make up its 2021 competition jury. Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho and Tahar Rahim…. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Best Summer Ever’ Musical to Open ReelAbilities Film Festival (Exclusive) The 13th edition to run from April...

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has announced the jurors who will join Spike Lee in determining the winners of this year’s event. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is serving as the 2021 jury president and will be accompanied by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho. The Jury will unveil its list of winners Saturday, July 17 during the Cannes Closing Ceremony.
CAMERA CALL: It looks like there will be plenty of red carpet opportunities for Louis Vuitton at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. Joining president of the jury Spike Lee on the panel for this year’s much-awaited event will be French actor Tahar Rahim, recently named ambassador for the LVMH-owned label. The award-winning star of “A Prophet” and miniseries “The Serpent” was recently nominated for several awards for his role in Kevin Macdonald’s “The Mauritanian.”
The 74th Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its jury which includes five women; a majority in the nine-person group including President Spike Lee. The jury includes French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop whose 2019 movie Atlantics took home the Grand Prix from the festival; Crazy Heart Oscar nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, French Inglorious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent, Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner and French singer Mylène Farmer.
JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”
Though the Toronto International Film Festival isn’t expected to begin until the fall, the organizers announced a dozen features that will play the event, as TIFF intends on welcoming back festival-goers with in-person screenings. And yes, one of the new films that will have a special screening at the event is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which is proving to be one of the most sought-after festival films of 2021.
Unless that rumor about the three Spider-Men turns out to be true, Tobey Maguire will make his grand return to the big screen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. The Great Gatsby star has been cast in the La La Land director's latest project, an ode to 1920s Hollywood set to star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, and Her director Spike Jonze have also joined the cast of Babylon, which Paramount is set to release next year.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona were seen walking to a French restaurant while locking arms and wearing fashionable dresses. Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, was spotted with her look-alike daughter Ramona, 14, during a recent fun afternoon out. The actress and the teen were photographed walking in New York City while getting French food at La Mercerie and showed off their close bond by locking arms at one point. Maggie looked chic in a short-sleeved long black dress and matching straw hat while Ramona looked equally as stylish in a shorter black and white patterned dress. Check out the pics HERE!
Hear me out Hear me out: why Maid in Manhattan isn't a bad movie. Continuing our series of writers defending unpopular films is a reappraisal of the absurd yet compelling Jennifer Lopez/Ralph Fiennes romantic comedy. Nonfiction to look out for in 2021. Biographies of Philip Roth and DH Lawrence, and...
LOS ANGELES - The literal acting chameleon, Johnny Depp, turns 58 on June 9. Depp has starred in nearly 100 movies and he’s been able to transform into characters that have become cult favorites like Edward Scissorhands, Captain Jack Sparrow and the always beloved Wade Walker. To mark the birth...
A new report has suggested that Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal has been offered the lead for Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot. Jake Gyllenhaal Reportedly Offered Lead Role In Salem's Lot ... A new rumor claims that Jake Gyllenhaal has been offered the lead role of Ben Mears...
It is known that Taylor Swift Y Jake Gyllenhaal They formed one of the most wanted couples in Hollywood more than 10 years ago. However, the relationship did not end well. In fact, the singer dedicated several musical themes to him, especially All Too Well, published in his album Red, released in 2012. In the verses of that song, the artist talks about a relationship that ended in unpleasant terms and misunderstandings.
There are no actresses of character in Hollywood. Yes, the actors of character, who for decades the press has presented as indomitable and temperamental men, of severe ambition, misunderstood geniuses so perfectionists that even their lack of education is justified by the ultimate goal they pursue. The list is long: from legends of the stature of Marlon Brando or Gene Hackman, to more contemporary apprentices like Christian Bale, Jared Leto or Shia LaBeouf, who have repeatedly tormented co-stars, technical team or journalists, only to increase their status as interpretive forces. Before the arrival of Me Too and movements like Time’s Up, Hollywood had another adjective reserved to describe women who dared to vocalize 10% of the demands or protests of their male colleagues: “Difficult.” And with professional consequences – such as the most absolute defenestration – very different from theirs, perhaps because of the historical docility attributed to female stars in the Los Angeles hills. Once the label is awarded, recovering is not easy and the case of Katherine Heigl is the proof of it.
This weekend, Angelina Jolie followed the biggest trend of summer 2021: reuniting with an ex. Details are scarce, but the Oscar-winning actress was photographed leaving the Brooklyn apartment of British actor Jonny Lee Miller. The pair were married several years ago. She could, of course, have been housesitting, or his flat could be in the same building as her holiday rental. But the mere idea that she could be back with an old flame has got us very excited. But why?