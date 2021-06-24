Chris Pratt to spend ‘a lot of time’ with family over the summer

Chris Pratt has a special message for his Indian fans as they face a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The 41-year-old American actor told the Indian news organisation News 18: “All the people of India are in our thoughts and in our prayers. We know that you’re very strong and resilient people, and this is a fight that we know that you’re going to win.”“We are really hoping that our government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support,” he said. “It’s devastating to us what’s happening to our friends in India and...