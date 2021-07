Apex Legends has had three major maps and a plethora of Points of Interest (POIs) over the course of its existence and evolution, though it’s arguable that none have ever been quite as iconic as Skull Town. The major POI, formerly a part of Kings Canyon, was removed from the game in Season 5 with the introduction of Loba, along with another major POI, Thunderdome. It was the hottest drop on the map, and too hot for the liking of the developers. They got rid of it in order to better space out where players were fighting and landing.