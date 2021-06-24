Adults, Join the 2021 Summer Reading Adventure!

Summer Reading is not just for kids and teens, it’s for everyone!. For the third summer in a row, Fairfax County Public Library is offering a systemwide series of challenges and prizes for the grown-up readers in our community. As part of the 2021 Summer Reading Adventure (SRA), adults are challenged to read 100 minutes or choose from five summer activity challenges — for example: spend an evening stargazing — and log them online with Beanstack to earn a virtual badge.