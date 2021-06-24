Cancel
Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Other Celebs React to Britney Spears' Conservatorship

By Cydney Contreras
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' famous peers are voicing their support for the pop star after she shared her never-before-heard perspective on the conservatorship that's come into focus in recent months. The singer spoke to an open court on Wednesday, June 23, when she asked a judge to terminate her self-described "abusive" conservatorship.

CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Paris Hilton Shares Photos with Britney Spears for National Selfie Day: We 'Invented the Selfie'

On Monday, the 40-year-old television star shared two throwback photos of her and Britney Spears, 39, in honor of National Selfie Day. For the social media holiday, the Simple Life alum reposted a screenshot of her own tweet from 2017, which featured the now-15-year-old snaps of the two stars. Captioning the side-by-side photos with Spears four years ago, Hilton wrote at the time, "Me & Britney invented the selfie!"
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Justin Timberlake Shared a Photo of His Youngest Son, Phineas, for the First Time

It’s Justin Timberlake’s first Father’s Day as a dad of two, and he celebrated the moment by giving fans their first look at his youngest son, Phineas. Since welcoming Phineas in July 2020, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, haven’t posted any pictures of the baby. But he appears in a roundup of pictures JT dropped on Instagram, sitting with his older brother, Silas, and Timberlake while Dad plays video games.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.