NEIL SPERRY: Cucumber beetles can do a lot of damage in a small window

Dear Neil: What is eating the leaves of my zucchini squash? I looked on the backs and didn’t find any eggs. This is damage caused by striped cucumber beetles. The adult beetles are fond of cucumbers and other cucurbits, especially zucchini. They can do major damage to the foliage, flowers and even rinds of the fruit in very short order. Clean up all garden debris when harvest is finished to remove the overwintering options. Rotate your crops so you don’t plant squash and cucumbers in the same ground in successive years. Watch closely for the first signs of the beetles. There are insecticides labeled for use on them, but hopefully you can keep the pests in check without having to resort to them.