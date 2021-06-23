Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

The first freestanding inpatient hospice house in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Hospice House of Hampton Roads is a non-profit organization and will be the first freestanding inpatient hospice house in the Hampton Roads Region. This resource will be a home-like setting with 12-bed private suites that will accommodate family members to stay the night with their loved ones and provide large family gathering spaces in the serenity gardens, family kitchen and living rooms. Mary Parker joins us with all the details.

www.wtkr.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Hospice#Chesapeake Bay#Inpatient
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...