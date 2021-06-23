Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020: Who will England play in the round of 16?

By Ryan Dabbs
fourfourtwo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland finished top of Group D with a win against Czech Republic on Tuesday night, and it is now confirmed that they will play against Germany next Tuesday at Wembley. Germany drew 2-2 late on against Hungary to book their place in the round of 16, finishing second in Group F behind France and ahead of Portugal. Adam Szalai gave Hungary the lead against Germany with an inspired diving header from 12 yards out. At half-time, Germany were heading out of the Euros, while Hungary would have progressed as one of the best third place teams.

www.fourfourtwo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Group F#Hungarian#Czech#Groundhopper Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBBC

Euro 2020: Reaction as England and Scotland play out goalless draw

A good game, here's the best of the action. England manager Gareth Southgate speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live:. "We know we didn't perform at the level that was needed to win. We have to accept that. We also have to give Scotland credit. They defended brilliantly and they used the ball very well. They deserved the point from the game. It was a difficult night for us. We wanted to send our fans away happy. We haven't done. But in tournament football it's key that if you can't win then make sure you get a point. I've seen games like that where the ball ends up in the back of the net in the 85th minute and everyone's walking off in an even worse mood than we are now. So it's a game we've got to learn from and a performance we've got to improve on and we will."
UEFAwmleader.com

Who will Wales play next at Euro 2020? Possible last-16 opponents

Wales are into the round of 16 at Euro 2020 after Robert Page’s side finished Group A with defeat to Italy in Rome. But a battling performance ensured Switzerland could not leapfrog the Dragons, whose impressive victory over Turkey ensured their goal difference clinched second. The Welsh will now prepare...
UEFAinews.co.uk

Who will England play in the last 16? Euro 2020 table, knockout permutations and possible opponents explained

England have all but secured their place in the last-16 of Euro 2020 despite being held to a disappointing draw by Scotland at Wembley in their second match of the tournament. Gareth Southgate’s men got their Euro 2020 campaign off to the perfect start by beating Croatia 1-0 at Wembley with Raheem Sterling playing the role of match-winner after being set up by Kalvin Phillips.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Who are England’s penalty takers and what is their record like?

Penalties have come to define England at major tournaments over the past 31 years. We've been there with Gareth Southgate, Stuart Pearce, David Beckham - who all missed spot-kicks at major tournaments. But the times, they are a-changing. 2018 marked England's first-ever World Cup shootout victory, as the Three Lions...
SoccerBirmingham Star

Switzerland defeat France in Euro 2020

Bucharest [Romania], June 29 (ANI): France on Monday (local time) was knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Arena National Stadium. France suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16 match and as a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were knocked out of the ongoing competition.
UEFASB Nation

Thiago and Shaqiri Set For Euros Quarterfinal Showdown

While Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and Neco Williams are out of the European Championship, Monday’s fixtures ensured that both Thiago Alcantara’s Spain and Xherdan Shaqiri’s Switzerland have made it through to the quarterfinals. They’re set to face each other this Friday in Saint Petersburg. Thiago was an unused substitute for...
SoccerThe Guardian

England 2-0 Germany: Euro 2020 player ratings from Wembley

Jordan Pickford (GK) Made vital saves from Werner and Havertz in both halves. Stood up to be counted. 8. Kyle Walker (RCB) Relished using his pace to mop up behind Stones and Maguire. Barely put a foot wrong. 8. John Stones (CB) Stood up and won a duel with Werner...
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

When Iceland beat England at Euro 2016: "Before we played England, we said that victory would change our players' lives. It did"

This interview with Heimir Hallgrimsson is from the Euro 2020 preview issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!. When I was growing up, there was a saying that Iceland had too few people to qualify for a major tournament in a global sport like football. There are only 350,000 people in Iceland. Statistically, everybody said we could never have enough good players at one time to do it. But after we qualified for Euro 2016, nobody can say that again – we proved it wrong. That night, fans and players partied together – anywhere else in the world, it’s probably not possible that the fans and the players are all in the pub celebrating with each other! When we went to the finals, we believed we had a chance to do well. We’d had a good qualification campaign. Why not?
UEFA90min.com

Manuel Neuer on Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie against England

The Germany goalkeeper speaks to EURO2020.com looking ahead to a massive fixture at Wembley. Perhaps the most recognisable face in Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 squad, Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will hope to keep a low profile when his side take on England at Wembley in the round of 16.
Soccerjack1065.com

Soccer-England go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack

LONDON (Reuters) -England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 Round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany’s marauding wing backs. The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed...
Soccerinews.co.uk

Germany penalty takers: List ‘revealed’ – and who could take England’s spot-kicks in Euro 2020 shootout

By unfortunate coincidence, tube stations are currently awash with adverts for John Kampfner’s 2020 release: “Why the Germans do it better.”. Kampfner might find sales of his book to be through the roof by 7pm this evening, should the English population be in soul-searching mood. Then again, perhaps England will win – or perhaps it won’t go to penalties at all.