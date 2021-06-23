Euro 2020: Who will England play in the round of 16?
England finished top of Group D with a win against Czech Republic on Tuesday night, and it is now confirmed that they will play against Germany next Tuesday at Wembley. Germany drew 2-2 late on against Hungary to book their place in the round of 16, finishing second in Group F behind France and ahead of Portugal. Adam Szalai gave Hungary the lead against Germany with an inspired diving header from 12 yards out. At half-time, Germany were heading out of the Euros, while Hungary would have progressed as one of the best third place teams.www.fourfourtwo.com