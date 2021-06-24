Cancel
Arcata, CA

Return of the Mack

By Collin Yeo, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello. How are you doing? It's been a real one, hasn't it? Welcome back to the Setlist. I'm your host, Collin Yeo. You might remember me as the bald guy who brings you thrilling descriptions of our county's nightlife while griping about living through the doomed pantomime of a dying empire. I'm letting a lot of that latter stuff go now — well, in a minute — largely because the last year has brought the complete validation of the fact that we need the sort of strong material improvements to our society that I wrote about endlessly, while also showing that none of that is going to actually happen in time to save us. There isn't an institutional left in our country, just an easily-defeated and co-opted grassroots. In my own ostensibly progressive town of Arcata, the majority of the city council refused to legislate a hazard pay raise for the grocery store workers who faced unbelievable stress and unprecedented pressure to keep the community fed. This country is bent and twisted by money in a way that might be singularly unique in world history. We live in the age of pretty words and ugly actions.

