Orca vs. Whale

On May 7 this deep-sea fish washed up on shore in Crystal Cove State Park’s Marine Protected Area (MPA). Crystal Cove State Park wrote in a Facebook post they believed it is most likely a Pacific Football Fish, one of the 200 species of angler fish that exist worldwide. Angler fish live-in pitch-black waters up to 3,000 feet below the surface. The distinguishing feature many will recognize is the long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips. Only females have the peculiar appendage, and use it as a lure to entice prey. Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent, and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body.