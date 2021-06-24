Sea to Summit Part 2: Barry Ridge

This beautiful home on the 3rd hole of Challedon Golf Course with sweeping views is sure to please! This special home has been lovingly maintained by long-time owners and is meticulously clean, well-kept and ready for new owners! Spacious size rooms throughout include an office off the foyer and connecting living and dining rooms that provide plenty of space for entertaining and hosting holiday meals! The kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinets and counter space and features double wallovens, double-door pantry, island with seating and is open to the family room. From the Breakfast Room step out onto the incredible covered deck which will be your favorite place to relax and unwind and take in the sweeping views of the golf course! There's also a large portion of uncovered deck great for grilling dinner and enjoying the sunshine. Upstairs the owner's suite features a luxury bath that was completely renovated in 2018 and features a large shower with dual showerheads and bench, separate vanities, water closet with washlet toilet, and a large walk-in closet complete with organizer system. Bathroom 2 and three additional generous size bedrooms complete the upper level. The finished basement features two large open spaces perfect for a media area and also enough space for a pool table and a game table! There's also a bonus room that could be another home office, exercise room, craft/hobby room, you decide! There is also a large unfinshed room for storage. From the walk-out french door step onto the hardscape patio that features a covered and uncovered section complete with hot tub for the ultimate in relaxation! There's also a large storage shed under the deck so there's no lack of storage you can actually park 3 cars in the 3-car garage! Challedon is a Public Golf Course with membership available. Enjoy lunch and dinner in your neighborhood at the on-site Clubhouse/Restaurant - The Grille at Challedon complete with full Bar and Pro Shop and only a short walk from this home. Hurry before this one gets away!