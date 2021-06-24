Cancel
Kneeland, CA

Sea to Summit Part 2: Barry Ridge

By Hollie Ernest, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparing for the next leg of the 10 Sea to Summit challenges, a series of human-powered Humboldt adventures starting at the ocean ("Sea to Summit Part 1: Bald Mountain," April 22), I had to research the location of Barry Ridge, only to realize it was a short jaunt off my regular cycling route up Kneeland Road. (The route can be found at www.humboldtseatosummit.com.) Maybe because the route covered mostly familiar terrain, I underestimated the Barry Ridge Sea to Summit. You go up Kneeland, then over a bit to the radio towers overlooking Humboldt Bay. No big deal, I thought.

