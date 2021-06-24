Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Journalism

David's Out

By From our podcast partner
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I walked inside Pelican Bay State Prison I met David Nguyen. He was one of the first two graduates (along with Larry Vickers) to earn their Associate Degrees for Transfer from College of the Redwoods' Pelican Bay Scholars Program. A monumental achievement. At the time, I was in my second semester at Humboldt State University's journalism program and still trying to find my place. A few years older than most of the students, I had certain life experiences that separated me from my peers. How I even got into journalism was sheer luck and it probably saved my life a few times. After getting kicked out of high school and arrested, I eventually enrolled in a continuation school and earned my diploma. Being a wild teenager without parental guidance, I needed quick money, so I enrolled in American River College at an age I couldn't legally buy cigarettes. I failed all my classes because I spent most of my time doing and selling drugs in San Francisco. But that first semester I met a professor who asked what I wanted to do with my life — sort of an unfair question for a mixed-raced, single-parent-raised 17-year-old with a criminal record and identity issues. What a koan! My reply was simple: to write poetry. The professor laughed at me. Literally. Out loud. He told me there was no money in poetry but I could choose journalism as a career and still write what I wanted on the side. He became my first journalism professor.

www.northcoastjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#Pelican Bay State Prison#College Of The Redwoods#American River College#Cr#Asian American#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Starbucks
Related
San Diego, CAnewslookup.com

Newspapers: National

2021-06-26 05:03 San Diego Union Tribune In tune with nature during nighttime sit-and-see adventure... Ernie Cowan's Outdoors column... What to watch this weekend: 2021 BET Awards on BET... Saturday, June 26, 2021 & Sunday, June 27, 2021 | "Wonder Boy" on Netflix... 2021-06-26 04:57. Los Angeles Times. Passenger jumps from...
San Diego, CAsandiegostory.com

San Diego Symphony’s “To the Earth” Festival Concludes with the Drama and Solace of Evening

The San Diego Symphony’s To the Earth online festival concluded Friday with music for “Evening,” the fitting climax to the previous themes of “Morning” and “Noon.” Following that pattern, if was also fitting that Music Director Rafael Payare conducted Haydn’s Symphony No. 8, “Le Soir” (“Evening”), having offered accounts of No. 6 “Morning” and No. 7 “Noon” on the two earlier festival concerts. On Friday, Festival Curator Steven Schick complemented the Haydn Symphony No. 8 with chamber works by Lili Boulanger, Osvaldo Golijov, and Frederic Rzewski.
Musicsmenews.org

Blackalicious Rapper Gift of Gab Dead at 50

Gift of Gab rapper Timothy Parker has died at the age of 50. Parker, one half of Bay Area duo Blackalicious, passed away of natural causes on June 18, a representative tells Rolling Stone. In 2014, he was diagnosed with kidney failure and underwent dialysis multiple times a week before receiving a new kidney in January 2020.
Lifestylelandlopers.com

ETW #101 Exploring Newly Reopened California & Disneyland

Like most of the country, California recently went through the methodical reopening of most businesses and activities following strict COVID restrictions. Since California is such a great option for travel in 2021, I wanted to devote an entire episode to exploring the state with a special emphasis on Disneyland. You...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Green Apple Books (9th Ave) In Person Author Events Return

Join us on Wednesday, July 7 at 6pm PT when Matthew Clark Davison is joined by author Juli Delagdo Lopera to discuss his novel, Doubting Thomas!. This event will take place at our 9th Ave location. Masks are required. You can watch this event live online by registering at the link below.
Food & Drinkstealeaves.com

Mahogany Salmon Marinade

From travelling the country with rock-and-roll sensations, The Grateful Dead, to cooking for the founders of Silicon Valley sensation, Google, Chef Charlie Ayers’ life journey can be called anything but boring. His uncompromising personality and his cafes have been spotlighted in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Food Network and The London Times.
Los Angeles, CAthenativesociety.com

Alexandra Wright: Actor, Coach & UCLA Professor

Alexandra Wright is an actor, coach, and UCLA professor living in Los Angeles, CA. Originally from Mississippi and Texas, she grew up shucking corn and shooting skeet before moving to California for undergrad to attend USC. After graduating with a degree in theatre, she immediately moved to Boston to receive her MFA from Harvard University. She has been in numerous TV shows and films (including, This is Us, Chicago PD, Solve, and Ever Ready), and has performed in regional and international theatres all over the world, including Russia, Scotland, and London. Nominated Broadway World Performer of the Decade.
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Go away with ... Alondra Delgado

Born in Puerto Rico, actress, writer and producer Alondra Delgado is best known for her role as Vanessa – the football coach’s daughter – on the CW series “All American.” She also won for Best Actress at the Austin Micro Short Film Festival for “Bygone,” which she wrote and produced. Based out of Los Angeles, the 23-year-old actress said she looks forward to traveling to Greece soon. “I can’t wait to go there,” she said. “It was in my plans for 2021.” Fans may follow her on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ialondradelgado/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/alondraamariee1).
Santa Monica, CAthisdayinaviation.com

27 June 1941

27 June 1941: The experimental Douglas XB-19 long range heavy bomber took off on its first flight from Clover Field, Santa Monica, California. The four-engine airplane, which had originally been designated XBLR-2, serial number 38-471, was under the command of Major Stanley Milward Ulmstead, U.S. Army Air Corps, with 7 additional crewmembers. (Ulmstead had previously made the first flight of the Boeing XB-15.)
Books & Literaturecreativeloafing.com

Kaitlyn Greenidge & Kirstin Valdez Quade interviewed by Joshilyn Jackson

Kaitlyn Greenidge's debut novel, We Love You, Charlie Freeman , was one of the New York Times Critics’ Top 10 Books of 2016 and a finalist for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. She is a contributing writer for the New York Times, and her writing has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, the Wall Street Journal, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of fellowships from the Whiting Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. Greenidge lives in Brooklyn, New York.
San Francisco, CAkwhen.com

Alcatraz Night Tour - San Francisco

Catch this awesome event featuring Alcatraz Night Tour - San Francisco on Jun 28, 2021 3:00pm. Get the best seats now!. "Night" is a song by Bruce Springsteen which first appeared on the Born to Run album in 1975. Although this is one of the lesser known songs from Born to Run, "Night" has become somewhat of a stage favorite for the E Street Band. The song was not immediately played during the 1975 portions of the Born to Run Tour, but later became a frequent set-opener, especially during the 1976 and 1977 legs. It was still sometimes being used as an opening song decades later during the 2007–2008 Magic Tour.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

The San Francisco Book Scavenger Hunt

We’re excited to be starting The S.F. Book Scavenger Hunt! We started The LA Book Scavenger Hunt 6 months ago and are looking forward to hiding books throughout North Beach, Nob Hill, The Lower Haight, and many other neighborhoods. We will post images of the books on Sunday at 2PM;...