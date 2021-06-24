David's Out

The first time I walked inside Pelican Bay State Prison I met David Nguyen. He was one of the first two graduates (along with Larry Vickers) to earn their Associate Degrees for Transfer from College of the Redwoods' Pelican Bay Scholars Program. A monumental achievement. At the time, I was in my second semester at Humboldt State University's journalism program and still trying to find my place. A few years older than most of the students, I had certain life experiences that separated me from my peers. How I even got into journalism was sheer luck and it probably saved my life a few times. After getting kicked out of high school and arrested, I eventually enrolled in a continuation school and earned my diploma. Being a wild teenager without parental guidance, I needed quick money, so I enrolled in American River College at an age I couldn't legally buy cigarettes. I failed all my classes because I spent most of my time doing and selling drugs in San Francisco. But that first semester I met a professor who asked what I wanted to do with my life — sort of an unfair question for a mixed-raced, single-parent-raised 17-year-old with a criminal record and identity issues. What a koan! My reply was simple: to write poetry. The professor laughed at me. Literally. Out loud. He told me there was no money in poetry but I could choose journalism as a career and still write what I wanted on the side. He became my first journalism professor.