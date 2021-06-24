Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Wide-Open Pacific Halibut Bite Continues

By Kenny Priest, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalibut continues to be the shining light out of both Eureka and Trinidad as the sizzling bite continues this week. Boats fishing just north of the entrance in 270 to 300 feet of water are boating limits well before 9 a.m. It's looking like the only thing that will slow you down is if you can't get to the fishing grounds. And that's exactly what happened late last week and over the weekend. With a third of the 39,000-pound quota already chewed up, it was nice to give the Pacific halibut a breather. However, following the short break, the halibut bite picked right back up. Hopefully, next Tuesday's salmon opener will take some of the pressure off the halibut. If not, we may be lucky to get through July before the season comes to a close.

www.northcoastjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Eureka, CA
Lifestyle
City
Fort Bragg, CA
City
Eureka, CA
City
Trinidad, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Ocean#Pacific Halibut#Coho Salmon#Www Wrh Noaa Gov Eka Swan#Freshwater Lagoon#Chinook#Oceans#Reel Steel Sport Fishing#Wind Rose Charters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.