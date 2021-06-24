Wide-Open Pacific Halibut Bite Continues

Halibut continues to be the shining light out of both Eureka and Trinidad as the sizzling bite continues this week. Boats fishing just north of the entrance in 270 to 300 feet of water are boating limits well before 9 a.m. It's looking like the only thing that will slow you down is if you can't get to the fishing grounds. And that's exactly what happened late last week and over the weekend. With a third of the 39,000-pound quota already chewed up, it was nice to give the Pacific halibut a breather. However, following the short break, the halibut bite picked right back up. Hopefully, next Tuesday's salmon opener will take some of the pressure off the halibut. If not, we may be lucky to get through July before the season comes to a close.