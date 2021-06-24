Me, Myself and I

The most entertaining celebrity Rakhi Sawant new song ‘Dream Mein Entry’ released yesterday and the actress can be seen flaunting her killer moves in the song. The song presented by Saregama, sung by Jyotica Tangri and rapped by Prikshit Gupta is winning hearts of the audience. Rakhi spoke to News Helpline about the song, challenges she faced while shooting during corona and much more.Talking about her experience shooting the song, Rakhi shared,”Shooting the song was a big challenge. My director -choreographer Shabina Khan has worked so hard for it. She is also art directed the song. Just before the shoot, my costume designer got Covid. So the costumes did not reach the sets. I had to mix and match my own costumes. “She further added,” Just a night before the shoot, Shabina and I were discussing about the clothes on phone. Once my costumes were finalised, she sent it to her team to organise for dancer’s costumes accordingly. But overall it was a fun experience.”