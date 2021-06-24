Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Me, Myself and I

By John J. Bennett, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBO BURNHAM: INSIDE. I don't think I'm alone in having harbored hope that the past year — not to mention the four year season in purgatory preceding it — might give rise to a flowering of reactive art and culture. Maybe a period of collective isolation and simultaneous awakening, of tumult and unrest and uncertainty, could trigger a reactive renaissance, a vibrant period of art examining the traumas that have separated and somehow unified us. They say, after all, that a lot of great books have been written in prison. When one actually starts to make the list, though, the numbers are lower than "they" would have us believe. Confinement, isolation and cultural chaos might eventually feed creativity but in the short run, I think they siphon off much of the energy required to examine and create. And so, as with most hope in recent memory, my anticipation of a groundswell of imagination had dimmed.

www.northcoastjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Me, Myshirt, and I.

Do you have an old t-shirt that you just can’t part with? Maybe it holds sentimental value, makes you smile, has a special catchphrase, or captures you at a different time in your life. Perhaps it was from a concert or event you attended, a gift, a prize, marks an accomplishment, or it's from a place you visited, traveled to or lived in long ago. Every time you sort through old clothing you just can’t seem to let this shirt go – even if it’s torn, doesn’t fit anymore, or hasn’t been worn in years.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

'I Wanted To Kill Myself': 'Project Runway' Alum Michael Costello Claims Chrissy Teigen Bullied Him

Designer Michael Costello has come forward with claims against Chrissy Teigen after she allegedly bullied him following a misunderstanding. The former Project Runway contestant claimed that he was the victim of an online hoax in 2014, which attributed false racist comments to him. He said that Teigen lashed out on Twitter, but when he reached out privately to explain, he says "she told me my career was over and all my doors will be shut from there on. And boy, did she live up to her words."
Moviesasumetech.com

“I Am Not At All Comfortable With Myself, So I Enjoy Entering Someone Else’s Mindset”

Sunil Grover says, who stars in the crime comedy-drama series “Sunflower”, says he is grateful to filmmakers who envision him beyond his familiar avatar of a comedian. “It is totally in the hands of makers as to what role they offer. I am known as a comedian and people have enjoyed my comic avatar for the longest. I was offered a negative character in “Tandav” and credit for that goes to (series creator) Ali Abbas Zafar. He envisioned me differently and all I had to do was act. I was nervous doing the role, but eventually, people appreciated my role. Now my role in ‘Sunflower’ is totally different — he has a lot of innocence,” says Sunil.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Salma Hayek’s husband joked she ‘landed’ him because she’s not into fashion

Francois-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek she “landed” him as a husband because she “doesn’t care” about fashion. The 59-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering – which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent – and the ‘House of Gucci’ actress is the envy of her friends who would love to be married to a man with access to free designer goods.
Musicasumetech.com

I consider myself very lucky that I am a part of bollywood

The most entertaining celebrity Rakhi Sawant new song ‘Dream Mein Entry’ released yesterday and the actress can be seen flaunting her killer moves in the song. The song presented by Saregama, sung by Jyotica Tangri and rapped by Prikshit Gupta is winning hearts of the audience. Rakhi spoke to News Helpline about the song, challenges she faced while shooting during corona and much more.Talking about her experience shooting the song, Rakhi shared,”Shooting the song was a big challenge. My director -choreographer Shabina Khan has worked so hard for it. She is also art directed the song. Just before the shoot, my costume designer got Covid. So the costumes did not reach the sets. I had to mix and match my own costumes. “She further added,” Just a night before the shoot, Shabina and I were discussing about the clothes on phone. Once my costumes were finalised, she sent it to her team to organise for dancer’s costumes accordingly. But overall it was a fun experience.”
Celebritiesbollywoodcountry.com

Sharad Kelkar: I don't like to term myself a star because I am not

"I don't like to term myself a star because I am not. I am an actor. I would be very happy if even a chunk of people even considered me as a good actor. That's enough for me. I left that word (star) 14 years back, when I was doing television. I was doing the number one show, "Saath Phere", he asserts.
Skin CareAshe County's Newspaper

Charli D’Amelio: I'm kind to myself on bad skin days

Charli D’Amelio is "kind" to herself on bad skin days. The 17-year-old TikTok star suffers from the occasional acne breakout but has learned to be gentle with her skin by following a simple cleansing routine. She told Refinery29: "I definitely have my good and bad skin days, like everyone. I...
Relationship AdviceThe Post and Courier

To me I thee wed

Good news, folks. A woman who married herself in 2015 is still together! And they said it wouldn’t last. England resident Sophie Tanner, 42, wed herself after a 40-year courtship. These things take time. According to The Daily Mail, Tanner opted to self-spouse herself after repeatedly picking loser boyfriends, with...
Moviesideahuntr.com

F9 Actress Jordana Brewster Reflects on “The Faculty”

Unfortunately, riding the wave of Scream and subsequent teen horror film successes’ doomed The Faculty to failure. With a poorly timed Christmas release, the film became an unexpected flop. The Faculty is a teenage take on Alien invasion and how a group of high school students try to survive the...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah

BET Awards: Queen Latifah Gets Emotional as MC Lyte, Lil’ Kim Pay Tribute With Career Achievement Honor. Queen Latifah became visibly emotional during Sunday’s BET Awards, where she was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Introducing the award was MC Lyte, who called Latifah “my sister…. ‘The Equalizer’: TV Review.
TV Showsfeelingthevibe.com

Brad Garrett, Michael Ealy, and Jeannie Mai Appear on ‘To Tell the Truth’

ABC’s To Tell the Truth is all-new on Sunday, June 27th. There are 3 new celebrities appearing on the show’s panel: Brad Garrett, Michael Ealy, and Jeannie Mai. As always, Anthony Anderson is hosting, and his mom, Doris will make an appearance in the episode to add her comedic commentary. We’ve got details on the panelists, the episode, and the questions they’ll answer below. So, keep reading for all that info before tonight’s premiere.
Gossip Cop

Report: Tom Cruise Going On ‘Undercover’ Dates With Sofia Boutella

Tom Cruise isn’t known for dating around, but when he finds someone he likes, he often sticks with them for a while. Earlier this year, one tabloid seemed to think the Mission: Impossible star had been secretly dating Sofia Boutella. Gossip Cop is investigating the story to see if the former co stars were more than friends.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Tom Cruise’s Very Private Son, Connor Cruise, Posts Rare Selfie After Getting A New Haircut: Pic

Connor Cruise has shared a rare selfie, as he debuted a fresh new ‘do just in time for summer. See the pic of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son!. Connor Cruise, the son of actors Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, has proved he’s ready for summer with a brand new hair cut. The 26-year-old, who was adopted by the former Hollywood power couple, posted a rare snap to his Instagram Story on June 8 — see the photo here. “New face, who dis?” he joked in the caption which showed him sporting a fresh, much shorter, cut.
TV SeriesPopculture

What Walton Goggins Told Fans After 'The Unicorn' Was Canceled

In May, it was reported that The Unicorn was canceled. The show, which lasted for two seasons on CBS, starred Walton Goggins as a widower who was re-entering the dating scene. In response to the news of The Unicorn's cancellation, Goggins shared a lengthy message to the show's fans on Instagram.
Musicfilmmusicsite.com

I Carry You with Me

Milan Records presents the soundtrack for the drama I Carry You with Me (Te Llevo Conmigo). The album contains the music composed by Jay Wadley. Milan Records presents the soundtrack for the drama I Carry You with Me (Te Llevo Conmigo). The album contains the music composed by Jay Wadley.
MusicBoston Globe

The pride I carry with me: Karim

A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE Black joy, Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt. My name is Karim and my life is a beautiful resistance because I choose to go against the grain. Growing up, I was always the shy and reserved kid: soft-spoken and respectful, but...