Me, Myself and I
BO BURNHAM: INSIDE. I don't think I'm alone in having harbored hope that the past year — not to mention the four year season in purgatory preceding it — might give rise to a flowering of reactive art and culture. Maybe a period of collective isolation and simultaneous awakening, of tumult and unrest and uncertainty, could trigger a reactive renaissance, a vibrant period of art examining the traumas that have separated and somehow unified us. They say, after all, that a lot of great books have been written in prison. When one actually starts to make the list, though, the numbers are lower than "they" would have us believe. Confinement, isolation and cultural chaos might eventually feed creativity but in the short run, I think they siphon off much of the energy required to examine and create. And so, as with most hope in recent memory, my anticipation of a groundswell of imagination had dimmed.www.northcoastjournal.com