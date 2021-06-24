Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

No Spectators at Outer Roominations

By Gabrielle Gopinath
North Coast Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOuter Roominations, Humboldt's first outdoor, time- and site-sensitive art festival, took place on a Memorial Day that started out cool and shadowless. By midmorning, Table Bluff remained overcast in shades of gray and green, foliage draped in dewdrops. On a hillside meadow, people who'd made the drive wandered in pairs and small groups. Apart from the breeze and the ocean, the loudest sound in earshot was the piccolo rasp of hummingbirds.

www.northcoastjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Arcata, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#Art Gallery#Art World#Neo Concretism#Lost Coast Outpost#Burning Man#The Renwick Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Instagram
Related
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Foxfield Races back with spectators October 3

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Foxfield Races are back with full spectator capacity Sunday, October 3rd. The races were all virtual last fall, and they didn’t even run in the spring. But new Executive Director Kelsey Cox says tickets will go on sale in July on a redesigned website with a user-friendly ticket purchasing portal.
Cancereventingnews.com

The Event at Rebecca Farm Returns for Spectators

After a one-year hiatus for spectators due to Covid-19, The Event at Rebecca Farm will be running at full-strength for competitors and spectators, July 21-25. The Event draws more than 600 riders and 8,000 spectators each year to the picturesque Flathead Valley in northwest Montana. This year marks the 20th...
Musicmusicinafrica.net

Review: Natacha Atlas gets meditative on The Inner and The Outer

The Inner & The Outer is a collaborative EP between Egyptian-Belgian singer Natacha Atlas and British-Egyptian producer Samy Bishai. Characterised by innovative musical mixtures, the six-track collection fuses hip hop, electronica, jazz and Arabic music while lyrically reflecting on the anxiety, uncertainty, and loss endured by society since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AstronomyPosted by
WausauPilot

Does outer space end – or go on forever?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is beyond outer space? – Siah, age 11, Fremont, California. Right above you is the sky – or as scientists would call it, the...
Designers & Collectionsthecut.com

What Should You Wear on Vacation to Outer Space?

Lately, I’ve been thinking about what I would wear on a tropical getaway. As a fashion person with a flair for the dramatic, I’d certainly pack a sumptuous straw hat, a pair of attention-grabbing sunglasses, and even a designer beach volleyball. But yesterday for its cruise 2022 show, Louis Vuitton offered an entirely new suggestion about a potential vacation destination: outer space.
MusicEDMTunes

Martron – Vibe

Martron continues his forward trajectory this year through unveiling ‘Vibe‘, his newest trap production single. This comes following up the success of his last release which is titled ‘Let U Go‘. The producer (real name Marlon Nigro) was born in New York, and grew up a classically trained musician. Throughout...
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Vintage Vinyl and Musical Instruments 3

A framed and glazed concert poster and ticket stubbs for Coldplay. A framed and glazed concert poster and ticket stubbs for the Stereophonics. A framed and glazed concert t shirt and gig tickets for Simon and Garfunkle from the 2004 tour. 32 GBP help. help. Current bid 30 GBP help.
Societyloudersound.com

Cropredy Festival postpones to 2022

Fairport Convention’s Cropredy Festival has postponed to 2022. it is yet another major music festival forced to take such drastic action again citing the UK government's lack of support for music festivals as a major contributing factor. The three-day event had been scheduled to take place on 12-14 August this...
Musichitsdailydouble.com

PITCHFORK FEST LANDS IN LONDON

Pitchfork Music Festival will come to London for the first time in November, with 50+ artists set to play in multiple venues. Moses Boyd, Black Midi and Mykki Blanco are among those on the bill. The festival will take place over five days, 11/10-14, in some of London’s top venues...
Worldoneedm.com

Finding Australian DJs

If you are looking for great Australian electronic dance music, there are several ways to get the information you need. With an Internet connection you can find everything you need online, including music, about upcoming events, and reviews from current and past events. These websites often feature free electronic dance music videos from well-known and lesser-known DJs all over the country. They are an excellent way to get to know local DJs.
Musicrelix

Cool Ghouls: Aquarian, Apocalyptic Imagery

At George’s Zoo—Cool Ghouls’ fourth LP and most fully realized collection of songs yet—opens with “It’s Over,” a mediation on the power of live music and life in limbo. “Smoke & Fire” and “Land Song,” meanwhile, address California’s ever-raging wildfires through the haze of some choice Aquarian apocalyptic imagery. Yet, though the psych-rock quartet—bassist Pat Thomas, guitarists Pat McDonald and Ryan Wong, and drummer Alex Fleshman—actually finished those numbers in early 2019, well before the world stopped turning, Thomas explains that the songs still apply to what’s happening today. In fact, he believes that the pandemic merely brought many social and ecological issues that had actually been around for decades to the forefront. “Sadly, it’s kind of an evergreen message these days,” Thomas says, zeroing in on the carcinogenic groover “Smoke & Fire.” “There was a fire going on when I wrote it, another fire when we were recording it and then, when we were getting ready to put it out, there was another.” But At George’s Zoo isn’t all mutually assured destruction either. On “Side B,” Cool Ghouls breeze through a cycle of sunshine-pop numbers, including cheeky Beach Boys tributes like “Surfboard” and “Look in Your Mirror,” along with instant stoner classics like“Feel Like Getting High.” “The line between homage and parody, that’s something that Frank Zappa and The Mothers did a lot,” Thomas says. “It might be a little more common on the West Coast, but we’re definitely not alone in celebrating this style of music.” However, Thomas is quick to point out that The Ghouls aren’t just blind ‘60s music devotees—they all fully understand that the decade’s steady, heady output of incredible tunes was actually born out of a social and economic climate that can’t ever be fully recaptured. “I view what happened in the music industry to be parallel with what happened more broadly with this neoliberal turn of financialization in every industry,” he says. “So the way that records were produced back then can’t really be replicated now, even just in the way that labels had their own studios. That era of music is when the fruit was the ripest on the vine.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Soundness of Mind

It was a photograph of a synthesizer that first caught Steven Whiteley’s eye. In 2018, Whiteley, a composer living at New Mexico’s Upaya Zen Center, came across an unusual Instagram post from the Bay Area’s Green Gulch Farm Zen Center: Danielle L. Davis’ modular synthesizer, sitting on the porch of a yurt. Before long, Whiteley traded life in Santa Fe for a residency at the Marin County retreat, bringing along little more than a laptop, MIDI controller, and classical guitar. There, the two musicians bonded over Pauline Oliveros’ philosophy of Deep Listening, which posits drone music as a path to heightened states of consciousness, and jammed in their free time. Eventually, both left Green Gulch for Oregon’s Great Vow Zen Monastery, on the banks of the Columbia River; granted time to pursue creative practice, they zeroed in on their sound, performing free-flowing improvisatory music on piano and electronics for monks and fellow students. In 2019, after their respective residencies ended, Davis and Whiteley moved to Portland, where they used a wealth of acoustic and electronic instruments to bring to fruition ideas that had germinated in the monastic environment.
Jupiter, FLWPTV

Square Grouper Tiki Bar

The Square Grouper Tiki Bar in Jupiter has grown to become one of the most popular watering holes on the water. It is the home of several music videos, including Alan Jackson’s hit “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” with Jimmy Buffett and "Long Way to Go." ABC’s “The Bachelorette” filmed part of an episode for hometown dates in 2019.