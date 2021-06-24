Full Capacity Indoor Dining Returns

Sea Grill owner Holly Blackwood has come to love the wooden structure in the adjacent parking lot — "the pavilion," as she calls it — that has allowed the Eureka restaurant to operate fully and partially outdoors during the pandemic. She says guests have enjoyed it, too. "It's a lot to put up and a lot to take down," between attaching the swaths of canvas that form its walls and setting up the tables and chairs. But while she waits for a planned parklet to be built out front, the restaurant will likely keep using the pavilion through the summer, despite the June 15 rollback of indoor dining restrictions throughout California.