Galloway: The unwritten rules of basketball etiquette, part one

Editor's note: This column is part one of a two-part series. A check occurs at the start of the game in addition to following a foul call. Everyone stands around, and the guy who happens to be closest to the middle of the floor beyond the 3-point line will get the ball and throw it to the defender. The defender usually looks around to make sure everyone is ready and tosses the ball back. When this occurs, the game is in play and the offensive player must pass the ball before he shoots. The second time a check ball occurs is when an offensive player calls a foul. Then, the team resets at the top of the 3-point line, and the possession begins.