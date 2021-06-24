Wednesday Sports in Brief

On Thursday, Name, Image, and Likeness laws go into effect in at least eight states, including Kentucky (just this morning, the governors of Illinois and Ohio announced plans for NIL executive orders like Governor Beshear’s). With the clock ticking, the NCAA is scrambling to put together temporary NIL legislation to keep the guardrails on college athletics. As we speak, the Division I Council is meeting to discuss a new proposal put together over the weekend, but they won’t necessarily act on it today. Instead, according to Dennis Dodd, the council will pass along its recommendations to the Board of Directors, which meets Wednesday. (Of course they’re waiting for the day before, right?)