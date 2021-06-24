Cancel
College Sports

Wednesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NCAA President Mark Emmert said the association is working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity by July and act as a bridge until there is a permanent solution.

Mark Emmert
#College Athletics#Solution#College Athletes#College Athletics Ncaa
Wisconsin Statetelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Wisconsin sporting events to be at full capacity

MADISON, Wis. — Following a season that saw University of Wisconsin sporting events played in empty venues, Wisconsin athletics announced Wednesday that there will be no capacity limits at Badger home events this season. The decision was made by UW Athletics officials following consultation with campus officials. “We are thrilled...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Female college athletes may be the biggest winners as NIL laws take effect July 1

A new era of college sports gets under way this week, and female athletes could be the biggest winners. Starting July 1, in six states including Florida, college athletes will be allowed to accept sponsorships and cash in on their name, image and likeness. Similar laws in a dozen other states go into effect next month, overruling the NCAA’s longstanding restrictions and setting into motion a mad rush for endorsement deals and social media influencer campaigns.
College SportsDaily News-Record

NIL Already Playing A Role In Recruiting

Editor’s note: This is the third of a three-part series. As the NCAA prepares to allow athletes to profit off their own name, image, and likeness — a change that could be in place as soon as this week — its member institutions are anticipating the effect it will have on recruiting.
NFLPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A New Era Dawns In College Sports, As The NCAA Scrambles To Keep Up

A new era in college sports begins this week. Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" — at least seven states will put into effect NIL laws, on Thursday. The laws allow athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content.
Sportsexpressnews.com

Editorial: Slam dunk ruling hints at new day for NCAA athletes

With every pass they throw, every basket they sink, every goal they kick, student-athletes make money for their universities. But they are employees without benefits, their work never translating into salaries. That may change. The Supreme Court has ruled that the NCAA violated antitrust law by limiting educated-related payments to...
College Sportshoosierhuddle.com

College Football Links From Across the Country (6/28/21)

College Football Links (June 28, 2021) Welcome to the new week, Hoosier fans! We’re still high off last week’s pickups—four-star cornerback Trevell Mullen, three-star linebacker Isaiah Jones, three-star quarterback Josh Hoover, and three-star offensive lineman Carter Smith. With all the visits and camps that have taken place this month, we expect to reel in more guys for the 2022 class going into the recruiting dead period. Don’t miss a commitment— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter @HoosierHuddle and Instagram @Hoosier_Huddle.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

'22 Athlete R.J. Maryland Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed another commitment from '22 Southlake Carroll (TX) athlete R.J. Maryland. The rising senior announced his commitment on Twitter. Maryland, a 6-4 athlete, can play either wide receiver or tight end, or could be used on the defensive side of the ball. He's a big target with good size, which will be a welcome addition. A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Maryland has offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He committed on the heels of a visit to Chestnut Hill this weekend.
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

Duke Blue Devils Season Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 692)

The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview with the Duke Blue Devils season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) , Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) dive into the Blue Devils roster and project just how this upcoming season could go. Will David Cutcliffe get Duke back to a bowl game and a ACC Coastal contender? Can Gunnar Holmberg get the Duke offense rolling again? Do the Blue Devils go as Mataeo Durant goes? Did Duke win the transfer portal in the ACC Coastal? Can Duke find a way to improve their defense? We talk it all on this Duke Blue Devil edition of The College Football Experience.
College Sportsallfans.co

NCAA’s NIL Legislation expected to pass Wednesday

On Thursday, Name, Image, and Likeness laws go into effect in at least eight states, including Kentucky (just this morning, the governors of Illinois and Ohio announced plans for NIL executive orders like Governor Beshear’s). With the clock ticking, the NCAA is scrambling to put together temporary NIL legislation to keep the guardrails on college athletics. As we speak, the Division I Council is meeting to discuss a new proposal put together over the weekend, but they won’t necessarily act on it today. Instead, according to Dennis Dodd, the council will pass along its recommendations to the Board of Directors, which meets Wednesday. (Of course they’re waiting for the day before, right?)