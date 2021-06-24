Cancel
Russia Develops Test System to Identify COVID-19 Antibodies in Blood Serum of Animals

The Weather Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia has developed a test system to identify COVID-19 virus' antibodies in the blood serum of animals., according to the country's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control. "Only specific antibodies generated in the animal body against SARS-CoV-2 virus are trapped in the course of blood serum testing," the regulator...

