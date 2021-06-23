Best Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2021

Description: The Model L packaged rooftop line features an all-new rooftop controller, the Lennox CORE Control System and Service App. The Model L packaged rooftop line has high efficiency ratings. Featuring both gas-electric and electric-electric units, the Model L is available from 3-25 tons of nominal cooling capacity. The heart of the Model L is the new Lennox CORE Control System and Service App. The CORE Service App was developed to replace the traditional user interface to provide quicker navigation for installation, network integration, and service. Using the advanced diagnostic and sensor system, the controller can communicate superheat, subcool, and other system performance details without hooking up gauges to the unit’s refrigeration system. This performance information is available through open third-party communication protocols like BACnet and LonTalk.