Alzheimer’s Association Presents a Veterans and Dementia Event on June 29

By Special to Discover Communities
welovedexter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDementia risks among veterans will be the topic of a statewide virtual forum put on by the Alzheimer’s Association on June 29. The forum, which is free, will provide information about Alzheimer’s and dementia and the caregiver support resources offered by VA Medical Centers and the Alzheimer’s Association. The Association is working to educate veterans, drive early detection of the disease and connect veterans to free ongoing education and support programs that can enhance care and understanding for affected families.

welovedexter.com
