Alzheimer’s Association Presents a Veterans and Dementia Event on June 29

BUFFALO – Alzheimer’s disease exacts an enormous economic toll – on individuals and families who exhaust their life savings providing and paying for care, and on state and federal governments that spend billions through Medicare, Medicaid and smaller programs to help pay for health and long-term care. Those costs are widely recognized. What is less well known is the cost to American businesses – a cost that occurs even though Alzheimer’s is closely associated with advancing age and the vast majority of people with the disease are out of the workforce by the time it strikes.