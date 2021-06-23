Cancel
Environment

Britain Risks Missing Climate Targets Due to Lack of Policies: Advisers

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's lack of policies to meet net zero emissions by 2050 is jeopardising its chance of meeting the target, the country's climate advisers said in a progress report on Thursday. Britain in 2019 became the G7 first member to set a net zero target, which will require...

Chris Stark
U.K.
Global Warming
Environmentfreespeech.org

How The G7 Failed The World On Climate Policy

FEATURING TASNEEM ESSOP – The Group of 7, or G7 summit in Cornwall, England wrapped up on Sunday with Western leaders making effervescent pronouncements about global cooperation, sending warning signals to Russia and China, claiming a crackdown on global tax havens, and patting themselves on the back for taking bold action on climate change.
AdvocacyNew York Post

Climate activists target Norway at human rights court

OSLO — Norwegian climate activists have asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to rule against Norway’s plans for more oil drilling in the Arctic, the campaigners said Tuesday, arguing the country’s exploration deprives young people of their future. The lawsuit, by six individuals between ages 20 and 27...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK failing to protect against climate dangers, advisers warn

The UK government is failing to protect people from the fast-rising risks of the climate crisis, from deadly heatwaves to power blackouts, its official climate advisers have warned. The climate change committee said action to improve the nation’s resilience is not keeping pace with the impacts of global heating, many...
Economyomfif.org

German companies back Brussels climate mitigation policy

OMFIF reveals German welcome in first big European survey on corporate reaction to EU sustainability reporting plans. German companies, led by the unlisted sector, are embracing European Commission plans for a low-carbon sustainable economy. That is the message of a representative OMFIF survey on sustainability challenges for large companies in Germany (available in German here). The study, encompassing the views of 104 unlisted and 32 listed enterprises across all economic sectors, was launched in Berlin on 17 June.
Australialatestnewspost.com

‘Unsupportive’: Nationals dig in on climate target

Resources Minister Keith Pitt has made it clear the Nationals will fight against adopting a target of net zero emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to have used an overseas trip to lay the groundwork for adopting the climate target later in 2021. But back home, Mr Pitt...
Environmentgmfus.org

Transatlantic Climate Policies A View from the Private Sector

In November, nations from around the globe will meet in Glasgow for COP 26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to evaluate progress made and accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris agreement signed in 2016. Since the meetings in Paris, the international community seems to have reached a tipping point in addressing climate change policies. Not only has the fight against climate change made it to the top of domestic policy agendas, but the private sector has been more engaged than ever before. Following major pledges by many international companies since the Paris Accord was signed to reduce their carbon footprint, adopt renewal energy, innovate, and improve their natural resources management, the focus is shifting to concrete deliverables and to the sustainable efforts the private sector is implementing to address climate change. Against this background, questions that will be addressed will include:
EnvironmentCNN

Britain still lacks a plan to hit its bold climate goals

London (CNN Business) — The United Kingdom will fail to meet its "historic climate promises" if the government doesn't urgently put policies in place to reach its goal of decarbonizing the economy, according to its official climate watchdog. The Climate Change Committee, which advises the government on emissions targets, warned...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

CCC: UK will miss climate goals by ‘huge margin’ without new policies

The UK government has once again failed to come forward with sufficient policies to meet the ambition of its climate goals, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). Across nearly 500 pages examining the government’s net-zero and adaptation targets, the climate advisers spell out the gap between aspirations and reality in a pair of new reports.
EnvironmentBBC

Wales' climate change plans 'not sufficient', advisers says

Lives and livelihoods are at risk if Wales does not do more to prepare for a hotter, wetter future, government advisers say. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) said current plans to protect people, infrastructure and wildlife "will not be sufficient". It comes despite warnings in a series of reports by...
World94.3 Jack FM

Britain will not demand climate talks delegates be vaccinated against COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will not require delegates attending November’s international climate conference in Glasgow to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, an official responsible for organising the event said on Wednesday. Britain will strongly recommend that delegates are vaccinated but it will not be a mandatory requirement, Rosalyn Eales, Chief...
Environmentbarrheadnews.com

Key actions the Government must take to tackle climate crisis – advisers

Rapid action in dozens of areas is needed to ensure the UK tackles the climate crisis, Government advisers warn. Here are some of their key recommendations. – Transport: A comprehensive package is needed to support the rollout of electric vehicles, including subsidies or tax breaks to encourage people to buy clean cars, and widespread deployment of charge points.
Economythewestonforum.com

Great Britain sets up promotional bank for climate-friendly projectsمشاريع

Above all, the expansion of British rail traffic will be fostered by the new bank. Photo: iStockphoto/daverhead. Great Britain Creates Bank for Climate Friendly Enterprises. With the New Development Bank, the British government wants to enable investments in climate-friendly infrastructure. This bank can then finance clean energy, transport, sanitation and waste projects across all regions of the UKShare it Ministry of Finance With.
EconomyThe Guardian

Absurd planning policies that create Britain’s housing crisis

Re your editorial on second homes (21 June), there are useful models in European countries for the regulation of housing in rural and seaside communities. In Denmark (population around 5.5 million), there are around 200,000 summer houses. These cannot be used as year-round residences or bought by non-Danes without permission from the government.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles joins insurance firms in climate push

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles and the Lloyd's of London (SOLYD.UL) insurance market launched a task force on Thursday to help the industry make the transition to a net zero economy. The task force is chaired by Lloyd's, with support from Charles' Sustainable Markets Initiative. It includes...
Environmentpeeblesshirenews.com

Planning Bill must include climate goals for every development, advisers warn

The Government’s proposed planning reforms have come under new fire as its climate advisers warned ministers they are not delivering on environmental goals. Ministers want to overhaul the planning system, arguing it would boost the building of high-quality, sustainable homes by streamlining the process and cutting red tape, but critics warn the plans will undermine local democracy.