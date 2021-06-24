Apple is likely to make a Pro iPhone at the lowest price in 2022

Peng Store

A reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple is going to introduce a larger display iPhone at a very low price. This new iPhone is likely to be introduced in the second half of 2022.

The report is been published by 9to5Mac, it’s been mentioned that there will be four models. That will include two low-end devices and two high-end devices.

The screen sizes will be 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for both low end and high end. It could be probably iPhone 14 series, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will costs almost $900 approximately.

If we look at the current iPhone 12 Pro Max pricing, so it falls under $1,099. which is a bit expensive. However, this will be the first time Apple will introduce such a big device at a reasonable price.

Furthermore, it’s too early to know about the iPhone 14 lineup. There aren’t any details about its design and hardware.

Despite this, recently another analyst named Dan lves by Wedbush suggested that Apple will announce iPhone 13 lineup this September. According to him, iPhone 13 all models will feature a Sony LiDAR scanner along with a 1TB storage option.

As some of the sources disagreed and mentioned that Apple will not introduce any new storage option. As well as the 1TB option will be introduced in the pro models only. Now we are not sure what Apple is rightly paining for, and what they are going to introduce.

The iPhone 14 series will be the successor to the iPhone 13 lineup. There will be slightly new changes and new features. However, we can’t predict it too early.

Kuo’s also mentioned that iPhone 14 lineup will feature a new punch-hole display just like Android did have. This news is rumors-based, for upcoming news and rumors stay connected.

