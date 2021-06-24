Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamza Hayat

Apple is likely to make a Pro iPhone at the lowest price in 2022

Posted by 
Hamza Hayat
Hamza Hayat
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5IPR_0adokRrP00
Peng Store

A reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple is going to introduce a larger display iPhone at a very low price. This new iPhone is likely to be introduced in the second half of 2022.

The report is been published by 9to5Mac, it’s been mentioned that there will be four models. That will include two low-end devices and two high-end devices.

The screen sizes will be 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for both low end and high end. It could be probably iPhone 14 series, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will costs almost $900 approximately.

If we look at the current iPhone 12 Pro Max pricing, so it falls under $1,099. which is a bit expensive. However, this will be the first time Apple will introduce such a big device at a reasonable price.

Furthermore, it’s too early to know about the iPhone 14 lineup. There aren’t any details about its design and hardware.

Despite this, recently another analyst named Dan lves by Wedbush suggested that Apple will announce iPhone 13 lineup this September. According to him, iPhone 13 all models will feature a Sony LiDAR scanner along with a 1TB storage option.

As some of the sources disagreed and mentioned that Apple will not introduce any new storage option. As well as the 1TB option will be introduced in the pro models only. Now we are not sure what Apple is rightly paining for, and what they are going to introduce.

The iPhone 14 series will be the successor to the iPhone 13 lineup. There will be slightly new changes and new features. However, we can’t predict it too early.

Kuo’s also mentioned that iPhone 14 lineup will feature a new punch-hole display just like Android did have. This news is rumors-based, for upcoming news and rumors stay connected.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hamza Hayat

Hamza Hayat

Washington, DC
147
Followers
41
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

 https://www.thewistle.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphone 12#Apple Store#Wedbush#Tb#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
SONY
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple makes new iPhone software available to download before public release

Apple has released the public beta of its new iOS 15 update, allowing people to download the iPhone software early.Users can get a range of new features for the iPhone and iPad – which includes new tools to make it easier to ignore intrusions, improved notification features, the ability to watch videos together over FaceTime, and updates to many stock apps – by joining the company’s public beta.The downside is that Apple warns that the beta will inevitably include some bugs and issues because it has still not been fully released, and that it probably should not be installed on your...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Revelations about Apple’s new iPhone 13 range have been controversial (to say the least). But for those of you now tempted to wait another year, the exciting news is Apple is working on a far more radical iPhone. In a new report, historically accurate site The Elec (via MacRumors) reports...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

iPhone 13 Pro case leak spoils one of Apple’s biggest design changes

After delaying the iPhone 12 series due to the pandemic, Apple appears to be back on track in 2021. Reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will debut in September, even with the ongoing chip shortages. At this point, leaks have spoiled all of the mysteries surrounding the 2021 iPhones, including the design. All in all, the new models are going to look familiar, but there are a few notable changes. One of those changes was highlighted by a leaked iPhone 13 Pro case. Today’s Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every with this brilliant Amazon find — now 20% off! Price: $31.99 You Save:...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 12 review: More than enough iPhone for most

When Apple finally announced the heavily-leaked iPhone 12, it represented everything many wanted from an iPhone design. Edge-to-edge display? Check. Flat-sided design reminiscent of the much-loved iPhone 4 and iPhone 5? Present. Fun new colors? Here. But six months later, does it still perform? We thought it might be time to put it to the test once again — hence this iPhone 12 review. Those design tweaks and updates can’t alone make for a great experience. Instead, it’s the package as a whole that has to deliver. Recently, I switched back to an iPhone 12 from my iPhone 12 Pro for...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Serious Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users

The latest iPhone 13 leaks have set tongues wagging, but now there is a more immediate concern after a new warning was issued to iPhone owners worldwide. Following revelations last month that all iPhones are vulnerable to a simple WiFi hack, new research from Amichai Shulman, CTO of wireless security specialist AirEye, has claimed this type of threat is potentially more dangerous than was first reported and can also spread to macOS.
Technologyinfusenews.com

Apple’s small iPad Pro will receive miniLED display next year

Macintosh just updated its 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a flawless new miniLED display, and it appears as though the 11.9-inch model will be overhauled with a similar screen next year. In his most recent note to investors (through Apple Insider), long-lasting Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he anticipates that Apple...
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

iPhone 12 slashed in price as Apple fans offered a more affordable way to upgrade

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. There’s good news for anyone who’s been thinking about upgrading their current iPhone to something more modern. Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone 12, which launched late last year, has just been reduced in price, meaning you can now pop one in your pocket for just £679 – that’s over £100 off its original cost. .
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro design leaked in dummy unit photos

The problem with making a phone that millions of people want is that it’s very hard to keep it a secret, which is a problem Apple is finding with the iPhone 13 range. These phones have been leaked extensively and repeatedly, and now we’re getting another look at the likely design of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Regularly priced at an arguably excessive $249 (especially considering their advanced age), the best-selling high-end true wireless earbuds in the world have scored plenty of substantial discounts in recent months in both brand-new and refurbished condition.
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Take a Look at the Apple iPhone 13 Dummy Models

While we patiently wait for Apple to officially announce its new line of flagship phones, we now have a look at iPhone 13 dummy models. Courtesy of tech insider Sonny Dickson, the new look shows the rears of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models. Devoid of internal components, the look at the dummy models reveals that the iPhone 13 Pro Max model will be slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and new camera orientations. The lenses found in the camera modules are now placed diagonally from each other rather than vertically.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best iPhone 8 deals: Huge discounts on the ever-popular Apple iPhone

It's a good time to grab one of the best iPhone 8 deals. A new iPhone takes the spotlight every year, but the truth is that both the 8 and the 8 Plus are still fantastic iPhones four years after their release, and now they're economical too. Since the iPhone 8 is no longer sold by Apple, you won't see a huge number in stockists, but that means you find them at a bargain price where they're available.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple AirPods Max On Sale for $60 Off [Lowest Price Ever]

Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are on sale for $60 off today. That brings the price down from $549 to $489, a match for their lowest price ever. The over-ear headphone has been completely reimagined. From cushion to canopy, AirPods Max are designed for an uncompromising fit that creates the optimal acoustic seal for many different head shapes — fully immersing you in every sound.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

How to Sign Up For an Apple One Bundle on an iPhone

With the offer of a free year of Apple TV+ coming to an end, and the trial period for some current subscribers also ending, the various Apple One bundles are looking like an increasingly attractive proposition. They are very easy to set up and manage on iPhone. Sign up to...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple increasing 5G components suppliers for the iPhone 13

Apple will have more suppliers of 5G components, due to the company’s plans to include mmWave 5G functionality to regions outside the US with the iPhone 13 lineup. According to DigiTimes, Apple is now working with 5 different suppliers for the Antenna-in-Package components of the iPhone 13 series. The number has increased compared to the iPhone 12 lineup due to the plans of the company to support the service in more regions.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Apple's iPhone 14 will reportedly use a 4nm chip despite iPad Pro getting 3nm

Apple's iPhone 14 will reportedly use a 4nm chip, despite iPad Pro moving to 3nm. iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are expected to share a 5nm production process. Apple's iPhone 14, set to be announced next year, will likely make use of a new 4nm manufacturing process. That's according to a new report by Nikkei Asia. That same report also notes that the same year will see an iPad Pro make the jump to 3nm chips, too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy