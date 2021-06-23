Cancel
Bitcoin bounces back after tumbling below US$30,000 threshold

By Vildana Hajric, Eric Lam
theedgemarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 23): Bitcoin extended gains in Asia trading Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier whipsawing investors with a dip below the $30,000 level. The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.5% and was trading at $33,837 as of 9:38 a.m. in Hong Kong. The coin plunged 12% at one point during U.S. trading hours Tuesday to hit $28,824, which briefly took it into negative territory for the year. Prior to that, it hadn’t fallen below $30,000 since January.

Sean Rooney
