Bitcoin bounces back after tumbling below US$30,000 threshold

Global equities continue to trade mixed and seem to lack strength. However, Sensex and Nifty remain relatively stronger among them and could outperform if they break their immediate resistances. 53000 on Sensex and 15900 on Nifty are important levels to watch. Nikkei and Shanghai lack strength to see a strong rise. Nikkei can fall to 28500-2800 while it remains below 29000. Shanghai looks vulnerable to break the 3500-3625 range on the downside. Dow was closed yesterday and need to see if it can breach 35100 this week. DAX continues to oscillate around 15600 within its 15400-15800 range.