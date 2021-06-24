Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Numbers Supportive, but OPEC+ Worries May Be Capping Gains
U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are inching higher on Thursday, but well off their highs from the previous session. On Wednesday, the markets touched a two-year high after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks confirmed the outlook for robust fuel demand. However, late session profit-taking helped erase most of those earlier gains.www.fxempire.com