Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Numbers Supportive, but OPEC+ Worries May Be Capping Gains

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are inching higher on Thursday, but well off their highs from the previous session. On Wednesday, the markets touched a two-year high after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks confirmed the outlook for robust fuel demand. However, late session profit-taking helped erase most of those earlier gains.

www.fxempire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Pds#Cfd#Iranian#U S Dollar#Eia#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Will OPEC+ Meeting Outcome Cut Oil Price by $10?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) The OPEC+ alliance of major oil producers is scheduled to meet virtually Thursday of this week, and oil market-watchers have been pondering what the group will decide. Below, two of Rigzone’s regular panelists offer their perspectives on the much-anticipated online gathering.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see some price pressure amid bearish charts

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures flat as market eyes OPEC+ meeting

0218 GMT: Crude oil futures were flat during the mid-morning trade in Asia June 28, as the market awaited the upcoming OPEC+ meeting later in the week for pricing cues. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:18 am Singapore time (0218 GMT), the ICE August...
TrafficRTTNews

Oil Subdued Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices were flat to slightly lower on Monday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) prepares to meet on July 1 to discuss what to do with an output policy. Brent crude futures for September delivery dropped 0.3 percent to $75.17 per barrel, while West...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Eyes OPEC+, Gold Rangebound

Oil was almost unchanged in Asia today, albeit firmly anchored at the highs of last week as prices once again ground higher on Friday. Brent crude rose 0.77% to USD 76.10 a barrel, and WTI rose 0.93% to USD 73.95 a barrel, where both remained today, at time of writing.
MarketsDailyFx

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into June close. Updated trade levels on US Dollar,Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold, Bitcoin, Crude Oil and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold...
DailyFx

Gold Prices Fall After US PCE Data Strengthens Fed Tapering Bets

Gold prices are trading lower on Monday following strong US inflation readings. Hawkish-biased comments from the Boston Fed president also weighed on bullion. Traders are eyeing $1,750 for support, breaching which may lead to further losses. Gold prices traded mildly lower during Monday’s APAC session, as strong US inflation readings...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's technical set-up supports prospects for further losses

Gold’s rebound is gaining momentum, as bulls recapture the $1780 mark. Nonetheless, XAU/USD remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows and slide further, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani briefs. Range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle. “There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, suggesting that...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near one-week-old trading range support, just above $1,775

Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. The precious metal remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures inch lower on weaker commodities

June 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, a day after closing at a record high, as both crude and gold prices traded within a tight range. Spot gold fell 0.18% as investors remained on the sidelines given the U.S. Federal Reserve’s mixed signals on policy tightening.
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Appropriate Buying Levels

Commenting on gold's performance, Bart Melek, analyst at TD Securities, said there is a good chance that gold will end up tumbling around $1,790 an ounce if there are no major negative data surprises. "Our view is that the average price of gold for the third quarter is $ 1,790, so we can start to see better prices later," he added. Any data that indicates the inability of the Fed to take strong action from the hawkish side to cool inflation, is bullish for gold. If inflation isn't an issue later, the Fed may retract some of its comments about raising interest rates in 2023.”
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see slight gains amid falling bond yields

Editor's Note: Don't miss Kitco's LIVE interview with Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, on Tuesday, June 29, at 4:00 pm EST, to be hosted by anchor David Lin. Comments and questions will be taken. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are are a bit higher in subdued...
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices fall after solid week

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices retreated on Monday, giving up some of the gains they had scored in the prior week. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 1.14 U.S. dollars to settle at 72.91 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 1.5 dollars to close at 74.68 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

OPEC+ the factor to watch in oil this week

An upcoming meeting of OPEC and its allies will drive oil prices this week, with strong energy demand likely to sustain the recent rally regardelss of the meeting’s outcome, analysts said. Brent crude broke through the $75 a barrel threshold last week, with West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, closing...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude retreats as bull rally pauses ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Crude oil prices settled lower June 28 but remained near multiyear highs as the market looked to the upcoming OPEC+ group meeting for the next direction. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX August WTI was down $1.14 at $72.91/b, and ICE August Brent moved $1.50...