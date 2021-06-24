Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – EIA Numbers Supportive, but OPEC+ Worries May Be Capping Gains

Commenting on gold's performance, Bart Melek, analyst at TD Securities, said there is a good chance that gold will end up tumbling around $1,790 an ounce if there are no major negative data surprises. "Our view is that the average price of gold for the third quarter is $ 1,790, so we can start to see better prices later," he added. Any data that indicates the inability of the Fed to take strong action from the hawkish side to cool inflation, is bullish for gold. If inflation isn't an issue later, the Fed may retract some of its comments about raising interest rates in 2023.”