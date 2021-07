The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar after the relatively mixed economic data from Japan. According to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the country’s large manufacturers index increased from 5 in the first quarter to 14 in the second quarter. Similarly, the large non-manufacturers index rose from -1 to 1. While this was the best business sentiment since 2018, it was lower than analysts’ estimates. Further data by Markit showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.0 to 52.4 as output declined and costs rose. These numbers show that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not be quick to tighten.