Euro 2020: Which 16 teams have qualified for the knockout stage?

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. Finland finished in third place in its first appearance at a major tournament, nipped by Denmark after its 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen. Belgium’s second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute for his third at Euro 2020, could prove significant because it left the Finns as the worst third-place team in the three completed groups. They have only a small chance of qualifying as one of four best third-place finishers. In the other Group B games, Joakim Maehle’s 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16. After Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute with a looping shot from outside the area, Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th by pouncing on a massive defensive error. Roman Zobnin tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net ... Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three. The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches ... A chaotic 15-minute span for Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the win they wanted and the advancement they craved. The midfielder was involved in a clash of heads early in the first half, then scored the only goal in Austria’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the European Championship on Monday.