Euro 2020: Which 16 teams have qualified for the knockout stage?

goal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal has everything you need to know about which teams have progressed to the Euro 2020 last-16 phase. Euro 2020 is in full swing, with some of Europe's biggest heavyweights currently involved in a battle for continental glory. The likes of England, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Portugal and France have been...

www.goal.com
Soccergoal.com

Can Ronaldo's Portugal qualify for Round of 16 if they finish third? Euro 2020 knockout qualification scenarios explained!

How many third-placed teams qualify for the knockouts? Will head-to-head or goal difference count? Goal explains. Euro 2020 group stage has boiled down to the final matchday. Only three teams have so far clinched qualification for the Round of 16 - Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. 13 remaining spots in the Round of 16 are still up for grabs with numerous giants still fighting it out to make it out of the group stages.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

England QUALIFY for Euro 2020 knockout stages after Ukraine and Finland both finish third in their groups with three points, meaning that even if Gareth Southgate's side lose to Czechs they will reach last-16

England are guaranteed to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2020 after results elsewhere ensured they will at worst qualify for the last-16 as one of the best third-placed teams. Three groups have now been completed, with Ukraine and Finland both ending with three points in third place of their...
Soccer90min.com

Euro 2020 team of group stages

The group stage is over at Euro 2020, so it's time to crown our team of the round. We've seen some fantastic individual performances so far this summer, and there are plenty of players who could have easily made the cut. Here's 90min's team of the group stage. 1. Goalkeeper...
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Euro 2020 Knockout Stage Bracket: Matchups, Times for Last 16

The knockout stage at Euro 2020 is set, with a lopsided bracket and a series of high-profile matchups in the round of 16 headlining the elimination phase of the competition. Germany and Portugal ultimately prevailed after a pair of 2-2 draws to secure the final berths in the knockout stage, avoiding the fate of the eight nations who didn't make it through: Turkey, Finland, Russia, North Macedonia, Scotland, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.
SoccerBoston Globe

Belgium, Denmark win, advance to Euro 2020 knockout stage

Belgium, the world’s top-ranked team, beat Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish in first place in Group B and join Italy and the Netherlands in qualifying with maximum points. Finland finished in third place in its first appearance at a major tournament, nipped by Denmark after its 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen. Belgium’s second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute for his third at Euro 2020, could prove significant because it left the Finns as the worst third-place team in the three completed groups. They have only a small chance of qualifying as one of four best third-place finishers. In the other Group B games, Joakim Maehle’s 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the round of 16. After Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 38th minute with a looping shot from outside the area, Yussuf Poulsen made it 2-0 in the 59th by pouncing on a massive defensive error. Roman Zobnin tried to play a back pass to his goalkeeper but instead gave the ball straight to the Denmark forward, who could put it into an empty net ... Memphis Depay scored one, he set up Georginio Wijnaldum for the next two, and the Netherlands made it three out of three. The Dutch team completed the group stage at the European Championship with a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday, the second team at the tournament after Italy to win all three of its opening matches ... A chaotic 15-minute span for Christoph Baumgartner gave Austria the win they wanted and the advancement they craved. The midfielder was involved in a clash of heads early in the first half, then scored the only goal in Austria’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the European Championship on Monday.
SoccerKEYT

Euro 2020: Fairytale comes true as Denmark grabs place in knockout stages

In a campaign overshadowed by the health of Chrisian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, the Danish national team delivered a pulsating performance against Russia to secure an unlikely place in the tournament’s knockout stages. Having lost their opening two games, Denmark thumped Russia...
SoccerSkySports

Euro 2020: How do you qualify for the knockouts after finishing third? How many points is enough?

Since Euro 2016 you've needed to get your abacus out to decipher how to get out of the group stages - we've worked out everything on what third-placed teams need to qualify. If you do finish third in your Euro 2020 group in what is still a relatively new set-up, statistically it's harder to get knocked out than it is to qualify for the last 16 - four of the six teams who will finish third will make it into the next round.
The Independent

Euro 2020: Five talking points as tournament reaches knockout stage

Euro 2020’s last-16 line up was completed on a dramatic evening as three-times winners Germany left it late to secure qualification. With Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of breaking yet another record and England bidding to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, the race to the final at Wembley on July 11 promises further drama.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Euro 2020 Knockout Stages Feature Six Liverpool Players

With the Euro 2020 tournament progressing to the knockout stages, six Liverpool players have qualified while playing for their respective countries. Neco Williams and Harry Wilson (Wales): Wales v Denmark – Johan Cruijff Arena – 5pm on Saturday, Winners will face: Netherlands or Czech Republic. Diogo Jota (Portugal): Belgium v...
UEFAreviewjournal.com

Soccer bettors flock to Euro as knockout stage begins

The Euro 2020 isn’t the World Cup, but it’s just about the next best thing for betting on soccer. The UEFA European Championship enters the knockout stage with the round of 16 starting Saturday. Matches are held in cities throughout Europe; the semifinals and the July 11 final will be held in London.
goal.com

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

So, it's going to be a repeat of the Euro 2012 final next week at Wembley, when Spain and Italy meet in the first semi-final under the arch. Both have earned their place there, fought hard for it, taking out Russia 2018 World Cup medalists en-route to get there - and both will know that the other presents different challenges to those they have faced so far.
WegENT

EUROs Group Stage Ends, Knockouts Begin: A Guide to the Matchday 3

The group stage of the EUROs is finally over as teams start to prepare for the next stage and correct issues that have plagued them. Two teams from each group are guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 and the four best performing teams that finished in third place amongst the groups will also get a place.