America loves big trucks, but compact vehicles such as the Ford Ranger and Honda Ridgeline have made massive inroads into a market dominated by goliaths such as the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado. The latest newcomers are the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz which are not only smaller than traditional trucks but ride on a unibody platform, offer impressive fuel economy and cost less than a traditional full-sized truck. That sounds like the perfect combination for cash-strapped millennials looking for a practical workhorse, but the question remains; which is better? The American Maverick, or the Santa Cruz which Hyundai says is not a pickup truck? We break it down to the basics to make the decision a bit easier.