A visit from the Blue Shark

Lt. Michael Gagen stands before the United States Coast Cutter Blue Shark on Saturday, June 19. The vessel was in Petersburg for about three days where it stopped on its way north to Juneau to refuel and give its 11-person crew some time ashore. Gagen said every summer the USGC sends three 87 foot Coast Guard cutters from Puget Sound through the Inside Passage to assist Coast Guard units stationed in Alaska with a surge in operations. Gagen, commanding officer of the cutter, said the vessel will turn around in Juneau and head back to Washington. USCGC Blue Shark was in Craig and Ketchikan p...