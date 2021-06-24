Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A visit from the Blue Shark

By Brian Varela
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Michael Gagen stands before the United States Coast Cutter Blue Shark on Saturday, June 19. The vessel was in Petersburg for about three days where it stopped on its way north to Juneau to refuel and give its 11-person crew some time ashore. Gagen said every summer the USGC sends three 87 foot Coast Guard cutters from Puget Sound through the Inside Passage to assist Coast Guard units stationed in Alaska with a surge in operations. Gagen, commanding officer of the cutter, said the vessel will turn around in Juneau and head back to Washington. USCGC Blue Shark was in Craig and Ketchikan p...

www.petersburgpilot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Coast Guard#Usgc#Uscgc Blue Shark#Ketchikan
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...