(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $71 a barrel after the biggest drop in four weeks as traders weighed prospects for a stronger dollar against rising demand. West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after sinking 1.5% on Thursday amid a broad, copper-to-gold commodities sell-off. The losses in raw materials followed the Federal Reserve’s midweek signal it will in time end the ultra-easy policy brought in to rescue the U.S. economy from the pandemic. That aided the dollar, hurting the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.