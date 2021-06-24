How virtual reality causes (and cures) fear
The opening clip of a YouTube compilation video titled “VR Freakouts and Fails” features a player navigating a horror game in a virtual reality headset. As he navigates a pitch-black corridor, his footsteps echo ominously through the space and he struggles to find his in-game flashlight. Within a split second, a humanoid monster flashes across the player’s field of vision, with a cutting sound cue signaling its arrival. The player tenses up and screams in fright, accidentally pausing the game in fear. The scene is spooky, but what made this player have such a visceral reaction?www.advancedsciencenews.com