Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How virtual reality causes (and cures) fear

By Kevin Hurler
advancedsciencenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening clip of a YouTube compilation video titled “VR Freakouts and Fails” features a player navigating a horror game in a virtual reality headset. As he navigates a pitch-black corridor, his footsteps echo ominously through the space and he struggles to find his in-game flashlight. Within a split second, a humanoid monster flashes across the player’s field of vision, with a cutting sound cue signaling its arrival. The player tenses up and screams in fright, accidentally pausing the game in fear. The scene is spooky, but what made this player have such a visceral reaction?

www.advancedsciencenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Virtual Environment#Virtual Worlds#Teslasuit#Vr#Npj Digital Medicine#The University Of Basel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Youtube
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Businesstechinvestornews.com

Facebook Acquires Virtual Reality Company BigBox VR

Facebook (FB) has acquired virtual reality company BigBox VR for an undisclosed amount. The social media giant’s interest in the company spiked due ... The post Facebook Acquires Virtual Reality Company BigBox VR appeared first on Smarter Analyst. The game has been a top-performing title on Facebook’s Oculus platform. Notably,...
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Facebook Expands Its Virtual Reality Gaming Ecosystem (Again)

The tech giant just gobbled up another promising game developer. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) recently agreed to buy BigBox VR, the developer of the popular multiplayer game Population: ONE for an undisclosed sum. Population: ONE is a "battle royale" game similar to PUBG and Fortnite, but it's optimized for virtual reality headsets and emphasizes climbing, jumping, and flying.
Video Gamesreportsgo.com

Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) In Gaming Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2025

Latest update on Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) In Gaming Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) In Gaming market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) In Gaming industry. With the classified Augmented Reality(AR) and Virtual Reality(VR) In Gaming market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Video Gamesitch.io

Fear shapes your reality

After some time away, the team is back together :) and that means getting back to work!. We felt that people didn't quite notice when the monk became afraid. So, we wanted to make it more noticeable and for that, we added some very cool effects! Now that we transferred the game from Construct 2 to Construct 3 we've got a lot of new possibilities. The color's tone changes, the corners go darker and the image is distorted to tense the atmosphere. Not only that, tons of evil spirits that weren't there before appear all around making it a lot more hostile. All you have to do is find a safe spot, take a moment to breathe and relax.
TechnologyShareCast

Facebook virtual reality ad partner abandons project

Facebook’s first partner for advertising in its virtual reality headset, Blaston, has pulled out of the initiative less than a week after it was announced. The decision, which was taken on Monday, followed a backlash from the gaming community. “After listening to player feedback, we realize that Blaston isn’t the...
Video Gamesthe-next-tech.com

What’s the Difference between Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)?

The phrases “virtual reality” and “augmented reality” get thrown around a good deal. VR headsets, like the Oculus Quest or Valve Index, and AR programs and games, for example Pokemon Proceed , are still popular. They seem similar, and as the technologies develop, they bleed into each other just a little. But they are two different theories, with attributes that easily differentiate one from another.
TechnologyNews-Medical.net

Virtual reality can help boost brain rhythms linked to learning and memory

A new discovery in rats shows that the brain responds differently in immersive virtual reality environments versus the real world. The finding could help scientists understand how the brain brings together sensory information from different sources to create a cohesive picture of the world around us. It could also pave the way for "virtual reality therapy" for learning and memory-related disorders ranging including ADHD, Autism, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy and depression.
TechnologyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Virtual reality visualization system with object recommendation engine (USPTO 11023961)

Insurance Daily News -- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois. ) has been issued patent number 11023961, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Virtual reality systems may provide a user with a virtual environment based on a real world environment. Virtual reality systems may provide a user interface allowing a user to interact with the virtual environment. For example, the user may manipulate electronic representations of objects in the virtual environment. Virtual reality user interfaces may be displayed on display interfaces such as user computing devices.
Technologybusinesshala.com

Virtual reality is helping Wall Street reimagine a hybrid work model. An Accenture MD breaks down how traders and bankers can use the tech.

Traders may soon be swapping out big, cumbersome screen rigs for something decidedly more streamlined: virtual reality. Michael Cheek, managing director of capital markets at Accenture, told Businesshala that virtual and augmented reality can aid traders in the ongoing battle for the real estate on their screens. “Several screens appear...
Electronicsinceptivemind.com

MIT’s AI smart carpet estimates human poses without using camera

Engineers at MIT‘s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed a smart carpet that can accurately estimate human body movements or poses without the need for a camera. The new tactile sensing carpet could be useful for sports feedback, fall monitoring, VR, and game tracking. The smart carpet...
EngineeringEurekAlert

AI learns to predict human behavior from videos

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. New York, NY--June 28, 2021--Predicting what someone is about to do next based on their body language comes naturally to humans but not so for computers. When we meet another person, they might greet us with a hello, handshake, or even a fist bump. We may not know which gesture will be used, but we can read the situation and respond appropriately.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
ChemistryPosted by
The Independent

100-year-old Tesla invention ‘still not completely understood’ is useful in ways we had not realised, scientists say

A 100-year-old Tesla invention is actually useful in ways scientists had not realised, according to new research.Nikola Tesla won a patent for the device he created in 1920, one of many breakthrough inventions created by the engineer and futurist.But more than a century on, scientists have found that the “Tesla Valve” is not only more useful than previously realised, but that it could have other entirely new applications.“It’s remarkable that this 100-year-old invention is still not completely understood and may be useful in modern technologies in ways not yet considered,” said Leif Ristroph, an associate professor in New York University’s...
Worldtecheblog.com

Drone Provides a Closer Look at Yemen’s Mysterious Hole in the Al-Mahra Desert, Called the “Well of Hell”

Hidden in Yemen’s remote eastern desert landscape is a mysterious hole, called the “Well of Hell,” that locals believe to be “million and millions” years old. Officially known as the “Wall of Barhout,” it’s believed that anything too close will sucked in without escape. Throughout the centuries, ancient folklore has been spread about this hole, including of supernatural figures known as jinns or genies. Read more for a video and additional information.
Marketstechstartups.com

New study of deleted gene sequences confirms coronavirus did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market; Report finds NIH worked with Chinese scientist to delete sequencing data

Contrary to popular narratives we’ve been fed for over a year by our public health officials and China, it turns out the virus that causes COVID-19 did not originate at the Wuhan seafood market, a new study of deleted gene sequences from the virus’ earliest days confirms the report. The...
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?