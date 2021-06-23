Cancel
Charleston, SC

Pleasant Thursday ahead before more rain arrives!

By Stephanie Sine
live5news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most of the area will stay dry through Thursday, but a stationary front that is lingering just offshore could push in one or two late showers. Highs will feel nice for late June and should remain in the mid 80′s again. The stationary front will usher in a few rounds of rain on Friday, so grab the rain gear to end the week! We could also see a few showers into Saturday before our rain chance drops a bit into Sunday. Highs will feel hot again and could almost hit 90 by Sunday!

www.live5news.com
City
Charleston, SC
