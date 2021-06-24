Cancel
Report Suggests Gaps in Support for At-Risk Students

By Lilah Burke
Inside Higher Ed
 5 days ago

A new report from Blackboard suggests that students at risk of not continuing their education expressed less satisfaction with support services at their institutions. In a survey of 2,100 students, slightly more than half the total said they were satisfied with the level of support they received during COVID-19. Thirty-eight percent said that support actually improved during the COVID-19 crisis.

News Break
Education
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

UCSD Students, Staff Share Support for Vaccine Mandate

Now that California has fully reopened, many organizations are grappling with whether to mandate vaccines for workers, students and visitors. The University of California school system announced this week it would require all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus this fall. Download our NBC...
San Antonio, TXuiw.edu

Faculty/Staff Outline for Supporting Students

Tips for opening a conversation with students about distressing events or mental health concerns. As faculty and staff, one of our fundamental goals is to support students during their time at UIW, both with their academic career and emotional wellbeing. Recent violent events, and on-going civil unrest has impacted the wellbeing and mental health of our UIW students and surrounding communities. The outline below provides some suggestions for how you can support your students by opening up a dialogue in your classrooms, with the goal of your students feeling heard and understood. It can be most helpful to facilitate discussions in a timely manner following painful, traumatic, or violent events.
Healthmountainviewtoday.ca

Commentary: Student support needs to be long-term

With Alberta now into Stage 2 of the COVID-19 recovery plan, many stakeholders are looking forward to getting back to normal life following months of restrictions and ever-present health-care concerns. And while no one can be faulted for wanting to leave the pandemic behind as soon as possible, it is...
Wyalusing, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

New program to support students' mental health in Wyalusing

WYALUSING – After four years of trying, the Wyalusing Area School District will be able to implement a free school-based mental health program to help students and families for the upcoming school year and likely beyond. The state program is provided through the Community Care Behavioral Health organization and, according...
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...
EducationCincinnati CityBeat

Report Suggests Ohio Child Well-Being Gains Could Decline

An annual report on child well-being in Ohio underscores the need for specific action to repair the damage caused by the pandemic. The Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book found 18% of Ohio kids lived in poverty in 2019, compared with 23% in 2010. Alison Paxson, communications and...
EducationeSchool Online

3 ways assessment data advances student equity

As educators, we all know the importance of data in decision-making. We understand how limited, skewed, or biased data–or no data at all–can result in faulty decision-making and regressive actions, be it in our teaching and learning, curricular design, assessments, or administrative responsibilities. We know that robust data and effective...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Hill

As schools reopen, we must not forget about students' mental health

As schools look towards fully reopening and returning to a semblance of normalcy, it is crucial that the mental health of students is made a priority. Even before the pandemic, the mental health needs of students were often not met. Now, the pandemic has thrown a massive wrench into America’s education system. COVID-19 has greatly interrupted education for every child in America, students are suffering and their mental health is on the decline.
Collegesokcfox.com

Some OU professors concerned with COVID-19 requirements

NORMAN, Okla (KOKH) — Some University of Oklahoma professors are voicing their concerns with the university's updated requirements for COVID-19, saying there are major discrepancies with guidance from the CDC. Those differences they say are "stark and troubling." The first issue they noted is that OU is not requiring staff...
Public Healthpatriotdailypress.org

Do Schools Exist for Students or Teachers?

Here’s a question I have had about the decision of some school districts to shut down during the pandemic:. What explains these vast differences in how districts responded to the pandemic? For instance, why does the response of the average district in New Jersey look quite similar to that of the average district in Kentucky (42.5-44.6 percent in-person) but entirely different from that of D.C. (0 percent in-person) or Florida (100 percent in-person)? A natural explanation is that Covid rates were higher — and therefore the risks from in-person instruction where greater — in the states and districts that chose virtual instruction.
Indiana Statewfyi.org

Indiana's 4-Year College Completion Rate Hits 50 Percent Despite Pandemic

More than half of full-time students who start their education at four-year institutions in Indiana are graduating on time, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's 2021 College Completion Report. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana's overall college completion rate has continued to improve. At four-year...
Atlanta, GAuga.edu

Students with concussions to get mentorship support

Grant will fund development and testing of peer mentoring program. A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head. Typically, symptoms of concussions subside in a few weeks. However, about 20% of cases present a more complicated situation. To support...
U.S. Politicsdrbicuspid.com

ADEA supports bill on students administering vaccines

The bipartisan Student Assisted Vaccination Effort (SAVE) Act builds off the amendment to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act declaration announced by the White House on March 12. The new bill would permanently authorize more than 1 million students in dental, medical, nursing, pharmacy, veterinary, physician assistant, optometry, and other health professions to administer COVID-19 vaccines with supervision.
Relationshipschristenseninstitute.org

Now is the time to scale student support. For that, students’ relationships must be front and center.

School leaders nationwide are confronting the stark reality that students aren’t facing just an academic crisis, but a social one. While there’s no shortage of solutions to tackle unfinished learning, these initiatives are often missing a critical strategy cited by decades of youth development research: building students’ relationships. As schools plan for the summer and upcoming school year, a road to reconnection must be paved in order to ensure student engagement and empowerment.
Public Healtheuroweeklynews.com

New Data Suggests A Low Risk Of Covid-19 Reinfection

New data suggests there is a low risk of Covid-19 reinfection, but it has happened. According to Public Health England (PHE), the current data shows that there is a low risk of reinfection with Covid. There were 15,893 possible reinfections identified up to May 30, 2021 in England throughout the pandemic, out of nearly four million people with confirmed infections.
Healthdal.ca

Grad profile: A cheerleader and supporter for fellow students

This article is part of a series focusing on the grads of the Dalhousie Class of 2021. Visit our Class of 2021 virtual space to share in the excitement with our newest graduates. Eniola Bakare had never been to the east coast when she decided to give Dalhousie a try....
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Community comes together to support graduate students

In 1967, several students came together and saw the need for a governing student body solely dedicated to Graduate Students at the University of Nevada Reno, and thus the Graduate Student Association (GSA) was formed. It is an honor to work with an organization that focuses on supporting graduate students in completing their goal of higher education, as many resources tend to focus on undergraduate students. Having been a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno myself, I know firsthand that having a network of support and resources is vital to graduate student success. The Graduate Student Association provides the opportunity for students to connect with other graduate students, through events such as socials, tailgates, and workshops. Not only do we provide resources that promote retention, but we also host socials which allow graduate students to make lifelong friends and colleagues. Spring is an especially exciting time for the organization, as we recently awarded more than $65,000.00 through our annual Spring Awards and Research Grant Programs to graduate students in various disciplines across campus. This funding helps students enrolled in master’s and doctoral Programs conduct research across campus. By giving graduate students another avenue to fund their education, this funding also increases program retention. In addition to socials and funding, the GSA also provides free printing to graduate students in our office, a computer loan program, and much more. “I personally believe that between the socials and funding available to graduate students, the GSA is a crucial part to the success of graduate students and the University as a whole” said 2020-2021 Graduate Student Association President, Will Carrasco.
POTUSWashington Post

No systemic racism? Look at student achievement gaps in reading.

Juneteenth, the new federal holiday commemorating the date, June 19, 1865, that has come to symbolize the end of slavery in the United States, is an appropriate day to publish this post — one that looks at systemic racism in this country through the lens of standardized test scores in reading.
Temple, TXtemplejc.edu

College to participate in student support program

Temple College is one of 17 Texas colleges that will receive special training on how to help students who are struggling with basic needs insecurity. The training will be provided by the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice, which is based at Temple University in Philadelphia. According to the...