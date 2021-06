Soiled laundry in house? Nasa tackles problem of cleansing astronauts’ garments. How do astronauts do laundry in house? The easy reply is, they don’t.They put on their underwear, fitness center garments and every part else till they can not take the filth and stink any extra, then throw them out.Nasa needs to alter that – if not on the Worldwide House Station, then the moon and Mars – and cease throwing away tons of soiled garments yearly, stuffing them within the garbage to expend within the ambiance aboard discarded cargo ships.So Nasa has teamed up with dwelling and well being model…