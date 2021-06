The Washington Post’s Audio team has been honored with a Peabody Award for the Post Reports episode, “The Life of George Floyd.”. This is The Post’s first Peabody for audio, and the award is a recognition of the work of the show’s Executive Producer Maggie Penman and Ted Muldoon, the lead producer on the project, who reported, produced, and wrote original music for the episode, as well as Martine Powers, the show’s host and the writer of the script for the episode. Linah Mohammad assisted in production, and the entire Post Reports team worked together to make this ambitious undertaking a reality.