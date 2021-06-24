Legalized Sports Gambling Revenues Projected To Grow To $10-$30 Billion This Decade.

It was already an accepted fact that legalized sports gambling in the US would bring significant revenue to states. Estimates over the years have put the value of the offshore sports gambling segment at around $150 billion, although it isn’t possible to calculate an actual figure. Still, now that states have been legalizing sports gambling across the country and more are coming, these are depleting the revenue sources once controlled by offshore operators. As a result, the legal sports gambling market in the US is growing rapidly and a new report by CFRA Research confirms what most already knew. Legalized US sports gambling is an 11-figure industry.