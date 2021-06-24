Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Legalized Sports Gambling Revenues Projected To Grow To $10-$30 Billion This Decade.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a sure thing. Legalized sports gambling in the U.S. will generate $2.1 billion in revenues this year and is projected to growth to $10.1 billion by 2028, according to research and brokerage firm Gabelli Securities and the U.S. Census Bureau, eMarketer reports. However, the $10.1 billion figure may be...

www.insideradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#U S Census Bureau#Gabelli Securities#The U S Census Bureau#Emarketer#Macquarie Research#Mgm Resorts International#Inside Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Markets
News Break
DraftKings
Related
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

$ 79.58 Billion Growth In Global Gambling Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 79.58 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gambling market to register a CAGR of almost 3%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

States Accounting and Expense Management Solutions Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp

JCMR recently introduced Global States Accounting and Expense Management Solutions Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Oracle Corporation, Apptricity Corp., SAP SE (Concur), Basware, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Coupa Software, Trippeo Technologies, Certify, Journyx, Xero, Harvest, Ariett, AbilaThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
GamblingI4U

How Fast Is The Online Gambling Industry Growing?

There is a continual increase in the popularity of online gambling platforms in recent years. This model was introduced during the 90s, but it needed a long time until it managed to become more popular than traditional casinos only after the modernization of the hardware and digital technologies, and especially with the introduction of smartphones.
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Revenue and losses both grow at Transphorm

Goleta-based Transphorm generated a slight bump in revenue in the fourth quarter of its 2020-21 fiscal year, but net losses continued to mount for the company, according to financial results released June 24. Transphorm reported a loss of $6.5 million, or 16 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up...
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

Sports Illustrated Inks Gambling Licensing Deal With 888 Holdings

Gambling operator 888 Holdings has reached an agreement to license the Sports Illustrated name for sports betting and casino games, according to someone familiar with the deal. It’s the latest branding tie-up between an established gaming company and well-known sports media brand, a model used in partnerships between Stars Group...
Washington Statekoze.com

Washington state revenues continue to rise above projections

An increase in sales tax revenue that came as people bought more durable goods during the COVID-19 pandemic led to another positive quarterly state revenue forecast Wednesday, with Washington’s economy projected to have about $2.6 billion more than previously assumed through mid-2023. Updated numbers by the the Economic and Revenue...
Gamblingmarketresearchtelecast.com

Legalization of Online Casinos: Gambling Researcher Warns of Addiction Dangers

The Bremen gaming researcher Tobias Hayer fears increased addiction risks with the entry into force of the new State Treaty on Gaming on July 1st. “The legalization of online gambling will make it even more popular and the incentives to play will be massively increased,” said the psychologist at the German Press Agency. With the new State Treaty, previously forbidden virtual slot machine games on the Internet as well as online casinos with poker or roulette are allowed. Companies can apply for concessions.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

New Report Predicts Strong Sports Gambling, iGaming Markets in the US

It was already an accepted fact that legalized sports gambling in the US would bring significant revenue to states. Estimates over the years have put the value of the offshore sports gambling segment at around $150 billion, although it isn’t possible to calculate an actual figure. Still, now that states have been legalizing sports gambling across the country and more are coming, these are depleting the revenue sources once controlled by offshore operators. As a result, the legal sports gambling market in the US is growing rapidly and a new report by CFRA Research confirms what most already knew. Legalized US sports gambling is an 11-figure industry.
NFLthedalesreport.com

Two Gambling Stocks To Watch As Canada Passes Sports Betting Bill

After seeing a slight holdup late last week, the Canadian Senate voted in support of Bill C-218 which would legalize single-game sports betting in the country. The bill, which saw a 57-20 vote in the Senate, now moves to royal assent to formally become law, an action that Senator David Wells expects to happen in the next few days.
Washington StateKIMA TV

Wash. state revenue projection for 2021-23 increases by $1.8 billion

OLYMPIA, Wash. - State revenue projections for the 2021-23 general fund have increased by nearly $1.8 billion as the economy reopens from the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The estimate was released Wednesday by the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. “Trends in collections and the steady re-opening of the...
Connecticut Statecdcgamingreports.com

OPINION: New Connecticut law legalizes sports gambling at expense of daily fantasy sports operators

When states began passing laws to regulate fantasy sports gaming and other forms of online gaming, the story that most legislatures told the public was that these bills would aid small, entrepreneurial business interests. However, that has not always been the case. And the latest state bill to regulate the online sports gaming market—this time, coming out of Connecticut—is likely to legalize traditional sports gambling at the expense of many smaller, fantasy sports companies.
GamblingBusiness Insider

Sports gambling opportunities for marketers

As US sports leagues and tournaments resume normal operations, the business of sports video is mostly back to pre-pandemic levels. And sports gambling, which is now legal in nearly half the US, is emerging as a market opportunity for brands and broadcasters alike. Do you work in the Marketing, Media...
Agriculture929nin.com

Report: Beyond Meat Projected to Reach $1 Billion in Revenue By 2023

A new report claims that Beyond Meat could reach $1 billion in total revenue by 2023. The Trefis Team research Beyond Meat’s impact on the market, following consumer trends, to evaluate how the plant-based protein company will fare in upcoming years. The team of experts consisting of MIT engineers and Wall Street analysts released the statement in a recent Forbes article, projecting that the plant-based pioneer will continue to grow at its rapid pace.
Marketsbiophotonics.world

Legal Marijuana Market Size Projected to Reach USD 97 Billion by 2026

Facts & Factors (FnF) published a market research report on “[2020-2026] Legal Marijuana Market Report by Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-economic Aspects” includes 190+ pages of research PDF with TOC including a list of table and figures in its research offerings. FnF Research presents an updated and...
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

D.C. Reports Staggeringly Low Sports Betting Revenue

D.C. could soon see unexpectedly low sports betting tax revenue as every year the officials revise down their revenue projections since the legalization of sports gambling in 2020. D.C. Council Dazzled by the Low Revenue from Sports Betting. The D.C. Council Committee on Business and Economic Development held a budget...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

New York commercial casinos grow revenue in May

New York’s four commercial casinos have generated total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $53.8m in May, with retail sports betting contributing just 3 per cent of the total. May’s GGR was up 2 per cent compared to the previous month and mostly derived from slot and electronic table games (ETG), which accounted for GGR of $39.5m during the month.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Arizona Gambling Regulator Continues Discussions on Sports Wagering Rules

The Arizona Department of Gaming initiated a discussion on event wagering rules last week. The consultation with stakeholders started on Friday and continues today. By launching the discussion, the regulator aims at finalizing the rules with the help of feedback from stakeholders. Arizona Gambling Regulator Launches Discussion on Event Wagering...
EntertainmentRadio Business Report

Gray Creates a Sports and Entertainment ‘Revenue Group’

In addition to owning a formidable portfolio of over-the-air television stations across the U.S., Atlanta-headquartered Gray Television is the parent of video production companies such as Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios. Now, Gray is seeking to better monetize its internal content production portfolio when presenting to CMO, brand...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Legal Cannabis Market Projected To Rack Up $43 Billion By 2025, Says New Study

With 10 newly legalized states slated to begin selling cannabis in 2021 or 2022, the legal market is projected to pull in $43 billion by 2025. That eye-opening finding is one of several made in a new study conducted and published by top cannabis market researcher New Frontier Data. Entitled “Cannabis in the U.S. 2021 Mid-Year Market Update,” the report examines recent market trends and figures following expanding legalization efforts nationwide, while casting new projections for 2021 and beyond.