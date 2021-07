OVER THE COURSE of the last decade, climate scientists, advocates, and policymakers occupying the niche called “climate communication” have tried to make us feel something, so that we’ll do something. But to get us moving, they have the daunting task of breaking through the limits of human cognition: our inability to conceive of systems at a global level, to internalize harms perpetrated in the present but suffered in the future, and to grasp the hazards of what we cannot touch, taste, see, or smell.