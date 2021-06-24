Deal Digest: Salem Reversing 2018 Seattle Handoff.

Salisbury-Ocean City, MD – Draper Holdings has filed a $2.2 million deal to buy rock “93.5 The Beach” WZBH and classic rock “Big 107.7” WGBG from Adams Radio Group. Draper already owns “100.9 Classic Country” WAAI and AC WBOC (102.5) in the market. It also owns three nearby stations including “Sports Radio 1240” WCEM and “106.3 Chesapeake Country” WCEM-FM in Cambridge, MD and classic hits “107.1 The Duck” WTDK Federalsburg MD. The company’s TV properties include the local CBS, Fox, NBC and Telemundo affiliates in the Salisbury-Ocean City market. Ron Stone’s Adams Radio Group entered the Salisbury-Ocean City market in 2015 as part of its acquisition of six stations from Great Scott Broadcasting for $3.15 million. Once the sale closes, Adams will continue to own country “US-98.5” WUSX, rhythmic CHR “OC-104” WOCQ and oldies “Kool 104.3/105.1,” which broadcasts on a pair of translators, the Salisbury-licensed W282AW at 104.3 FM and the Ocean Pines-licensed W286BB at 105.1 FM, with programming originating on WOCQ-HD2.