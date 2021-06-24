Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Deal Digest: Salem Reversing 2018 Seattle Handoff.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalisbury-Ocean City, MD – Draper Holdings has filed a $2.2 million deal to buy rock “93.5 The Beach” WZBH and classic rock “Big 107.7” WGBG from Adams Radio Group. Draper already owns “100.9 Classic Country” WAAI and AC WBOC (102.5) in the market. It also owns three nearby stations including “Sports Radio 1240” WCEM and “106.3 Chesapeake Country” WCEM-FM in Cambridge, MD and classic hits “107.1 The Duck” WTDK Federalsburg MD. The company’s TV properties include the local CBS, Fox, NBC and Telemundo affiliates in the Salisbury-Ocean City market. Ron Stone’s Adams Radio Group entered the Salisbury-Ocean City market in 2015 as part of its acquisition of six stations from Great Scott Broadcasting for $3.15 million. Once the sale closes, Adams will continue to own country “US-98.5” WUSX, rhythmic CHR “OC-104” WOCQ and oldies “Kool 104.3/105.1,” which broadcasts on a pair of translators, the Salisbury-licensed W282AW at 104.3 FM and the Ocean Pines-licensed W286BB at 105.1 FM, with programming originating on WOCQ-HD2.

www.insideradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Seattle Handoff#Draper Holdings#Wzbh#Wgbg#Adams Radio Group#Md#Cbs#Nbc#Telemundo#Great Scott Broadcasting#Wusx#Chr#Wocq#The Ocean Pines#Salem Media Group#Kkol#Intelli#Kgnw#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Kansas Stateinsideradio.com

Deal Digest: Radio Vida Grows Again In Kansas.

Kansas City – Radio Vida Kansas has filed a $425,000 deal to buy “Real Country 1030” KCWJ from Stayton Communications. Radio Vida Kansas currently owns religious KZGC, Garden City, KS (91.9) in western Kansas. Earlier this month it also filed a $775,000 deal to buy talk “Fox News Radio 1410” KKLO, Leavenworth, KS from Vision Communications.
PoliticsDothan Eagle

Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:. The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org. The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org. The Montgomery AP Bureau...
San Jose, CARadio Business Report

After Three Years, Salem To Get Back Seattle AM

In May 2018, a station swap was consummated that saw Salem Media Group trade a Class B AM serving the Seattle-Tacoma market to a company based in San Jose, Calif. The agreement handed Salem the keys of an AM in Portland, Ore., it had been operating via an LMA with the station’s new owner, Intelli LLC.
Seattle, WAinsideradio.com

Salem Media Group Reacquires KKOL Seattle.

KKOL (1300) is back within the Salem Media Group Seattle portfolio. The conservative Christian broadcaster is buying the signal from Intelli LLC for $500,000. Salem traded the station to Intelli in 2018 for what is now talk “860 The Answer” KPAM Portland in a cash-free deal. KKOL becomes the fourth...