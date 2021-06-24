New Digs For Martha's Vineyard's WMVY Pave Way For ‘Extraordinarily Exciting Future.”
After 40 years of broadcasting in Vineyard Haven, triple-A “MVYRadio” WMVY Edgartown, MA (88.7) is getting a new home, moving its studios to a state-of-the-art facility in West Tisbury. The non-commercial listener-supported station, simulcast on Newport, RI-licensed translator W243AI, will celebrate the move July 3 with a grand opening featuring a performance by Grammy-winner Sarah Jarosz, followed by an open house for the public in August.www.insideradio.com