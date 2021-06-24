Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgartown, MA

New Digs For Martha's Vineyard's WMVY Pave Way For ‘Extraordinarily Exciting Future.”

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 40 years of broadcasting in Vineyard Haven, triple-A “MVYRadio” WMVY Edgartown, MA (88.7) is getting a new home, moving its studios to a state-of-the-art facility in West Tisbury. The non-commercial listener-supported station, simulcast on Newport, RI-licensed translator W243AI, will celebrate the move July 3 with a grand opening featuring a performance by Grammy-winner Sarah Jarosz, followed by an open house for the public in August.

www.insideradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgartown, MA
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
Edgartown, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Tisbury, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jarosz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#Art#Wmvy#Pave#Crowdfunding#Wmvy Pave Way#Mvyradio#Wmvy Edgartown#Ma#Ri#Friends Of Mvyradio#Wbur#Mvyradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...