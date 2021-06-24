June 24 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

As school ends, many things come to a head and many parents find confusion on different situations and happenings. This holds true with the Rainier High School boys basketball program. The day before school was to end, the district administrators would not renew the head basketball coach’s contract. There had been no warning to anyone that this was going to happen. Was there a problem? What did this coach do? The administration said they had known for three weeks in advance, but chose not to tell this coach until the day before school let out for the summer. The coach had set out a program for the summer and paid for much of the upcoming activities out of his own pocket with the return money to come from parents. His program involved a team camp at Moscow, Idaho, a Las Vegas tournament, the Snake River tournament, tournaments at the Hub and much more when games could be picked up. The cost to these students was very minimal. The coach had worked hard during the year with fundraisers to help the team and boys with the cost.