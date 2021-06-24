Cancel
June 24 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers' Opinions

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

The wolf massacre bill passed by the Idaho Legislature is a nightmare and should be deemed illegal. It would allow the killing of most wolves in Idaho by any means, no matter how cruel and indiscriminate. This bill clearly illustrates the irrational fear and hatred of wolves many in the West hold.

lmtribune.com
