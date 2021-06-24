Cancel
Vancouver, WA

Build on Obamacare's success; don't dismantle it

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

——— A decision last week from the U.S. Supreme Court preserved the Affordable Care Act, but much work remains to boost American health care. In a 7-2 ruling, the court rejected a challenge to the law brought by Republican state attorneys general. The decision said the attorneys general lacked legal standing to challenge the law, sending a clear message to members of Congress: If you want to be rid of the Affordable Care Act, you will have to do it yourselves.

