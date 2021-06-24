Cancel
Radio’s Lucky Seven – The Seven Rules FCC Wants To Do Away With.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the past several years the radio industry has sat back as the Federal Communications Commission unilaterally reviewed its rules and whacked away at what former Chair Ajit Pai often referred to as the “regulatory underbrush” in the agency’s media rules. Pai may now be in the private sector, but his successor, Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, is taking steps to continue the trimming effort. She is targeting seven additional updates as part of the FCC’s media modernization efforts.

www.insideradio.com
