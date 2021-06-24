Royalty Supporters Make Their Move; Bill Likely To Include New Carve-Outs For Small Stations.

It was a question of when, not if, supporters of a performance right on radio airplay would propose legislation that would change federal copyright law. Today (June 24), the backers of a bill to do just that will introduce what they have titled the American Music Fairness Act. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA) will unveil their plan alongside musicians Dionne Warwick and Sam Moore during an afternoon event in front of the Capitol.