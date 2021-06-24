Cancel
Congress & Courts

Royalty Supporters Make Their Move; Bill Likely To Include New Carve-Outs For Small Stations.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a question of when, not if, supporters of a performance right on radio airplay would propose legislation that would change federal copyright law. Today (June 24), the backers of a bill to do just that will introduce what they have titled the American Music Fairness Act. Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA) will unveil their plan alongside musicians Dionne Warwick and Sam Moore during an afternoon event in front of the Capitol.

Congress & Courtsinsideradio.com

New Radio Royalty Bill Shifts Tactic To Focus On Big Groups. Music Industry Concedes Radio Helps Promotion.

A new chapter in the decades-long battle over whether radio stations should pay royalties for over-the-air music use has begun with the introduction Thursday of the American Music Fairness Act. Backed by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA), the bill looks to change federal copyright law to allow artists and recording companies to collect fees on those spins.
Congress & Courtsallaccess.com

Radio Performance Royalty Bill Introduced In Congress

As previewed by ALL ACCESS YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/23), Reps. TED DEUTCH (D-FL) and DARREL ISSA (R-CA) have introduced the American Music Fairness Act, a bill that would create a performance royalty on radio music airplay, at a press conference in WASHINGTON, D.C. TODAY (6/24). The bill represents an answer to the anti-performance-royalty Local Radio Freedom Act promoted by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS.
