There Were Podcast Winners And Losers, But Reuters Institute Says Pandemic’s Net Impact Was ‘Neutral.’
The pandemic’s impact on podcast listening seems to be a wash, at least on a global scale. That is according to the Reuters Institute’s annual Digital News Report. Its survey of 92,000 online news consumers in 46 countries around the world finds that of those polled in the U.S., 37% said they had listened to a podcast in the past month. That was the same as in Sweden and Norway, with only Ireland (41%) and Spain (38%) slightly higher. In Canada the average was 33% with a split among English-speakers (35%) and French-speakers (26%).www.insideradio.com