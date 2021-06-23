Cancel
Bain Capital increases its II-VI investment

By Alex J. Weidenhof
 13 days ago

Bain Capital increased its investment in II-VI Inc. to aid the Clinton Township-based business' acquisition of an industrial laser manufacturer and supplier. In a recent news release, II-VI announced Bain Capital LP agreed to purchase an additional $350 million in II-VI stock to help finance the Clinton business' acquisition of Coherent Inc., a California business, in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $7 billion.

