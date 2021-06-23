Cancel
Harlem Globetrotters Want To Become NBA Team

By Paul Meara
BET
BET
 9 days ago

The Harlem Globetrotters are the winningest professional basketball team in history, so why not have them join the NBA?. That’s what the team is arguing in an open letter to league commissioner Adam Silver. The Globetrotters claim they’ve contributed a lot to basketball’s preeminent league and say they should be one of their franchises.

BET

BET

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

