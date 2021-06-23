Harlem Globetrotters Want To Become NBA Team

USA Men's Basketball has their 12 man roster set for a trip to the Olympics BUT the two guys from Missouri will be the reason they bring home the gold. We all have things in our lives that week geek out over, maybe its comic books, movies, space, knitting, whatever! But for me the one thing I love to geek out over is USA Men's basketball, I have been fascinated with the men's team ever since I was a kid and learned about the Dream team. I think the reason I like it so much is that it is like building a fantasy team, you get to pick the best players and mix them all up from different teams to battle against the rest of the world. And the 2020 (2021) USA Men's Olympic basketball team is very good, and the reason I think they will win gold is because of the two guys on the team from Missouri.