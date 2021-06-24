Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

MICHIGAN UNEMPLOYMENT-FEDERAL BENEFIT

Michigan bill to end extra unemployment benefit faces veto

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though the measure is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Senate passed the bill on party lines, 19-16, Thursday. Supporters say the $300 pandemic benefit, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce. It is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law. Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.

POLICE-FATAL CRASH

Detroit cop charged in high-speed crash that killed lawyer

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed a lawyer in February. Teaira Funderburg is accused of disregarding a red light while rushing to help another officer at 1 a.m. That’s when her patrol vehicle smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards. Woodards was a defense attorney who regularly had cases in Wayne County courts. After the crash, then-police Chief James Craig said he found the incident “troubling,” noting the high speed of the patrol vehicle.

AP-US-MICHIGAN-PIPELINE

Army Corps plans extensive review of Great Lakes tunnel plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will conduct an extensive review of Enbridge Energy’s plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes waterway in Michigan. The Canadian company wants the tunnel to house an underwater section of its Line 5 pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. Permits from several agencies including the Army Corps is needed. The Corps says Wednesday the project will require an environmental impact statement, which involves a lengthy study of the plans and potential alternatives.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-MICHIGAN

Michigan Senate GOP probe: No systemic fraud in election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Republicans who investigated the state’s presidential election say there was no widespread or systemic fraud. In a report released Wednesday, they also urge the state attorney general to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.” The GOP-led state Senate Oversight Committee says citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state. Trump and his allies have pushed debunked conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud.

MICHIGAN TROOPER-FATAL SHOOTING

Police release name of man fatally shot by Michigan trooper

HAMILTON, Mich. (AP) — State police have identified an unarmed man who was fatally shot by a state trooper in southwestern Michigan after what police called a “prolonged and violent” struggle between the men. Police said Wednesday that 31-year-old Virgil Taylor of Zeeland, was shot Monday in Allegan County’s Heath Township near Hamilton after the trooper was dispatched on a reported burglary. State police Lt. DuWayne Robinson says an autopsy showed Taylor died of a single gunshot wound after there was a “prolonged and violent” struggle between the men that left the trooper with a facial injury. MLive.com reports audio and video was captured on the trooper’s in-car camera system.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MICHIGAN

Detroit extends emergency order permitting virtual meetings

DETROIT (AP) — An emergence in COVID-19 variant cases has prompted Detroit to extend its order permitting in-person meetings without violations of the Open Meetings Act. A public health order moving in-person restrictions to July 31 was issued Wednesday by the city’s Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. The order comes a day after state limits on large indoor gatherings such as weddings and funerals ended, and entertainment businesses and other venues were allowed to return to 100% occupancy. Detroit says Wednesday in a release that the spread of variants in the city and surrounding communities, the city’s vaccination rate and certain in-person meetings “pose a substantial risk.”

STATE POLICE-RACIAL STOPS

ACLU challenges state cops over racial disparities in stops

DETROIT (AP) — Two Black motorists in the Detroit area say they were racially targeted during a two-hour traffic stop that ended with no tickets in 2019. The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force state police to reduce racial disparities in traffic stops. The ACLU says state police have failed to act despite acknowledging an increase in the percentage of stops involving Black Michigan drivers. The ACLU says Camara Sankofa and Shanelle Thomas “did nothing other than drive while Black” when they were stopped by white troopers in Oak Park. The state police won’t comment on the lawsuit. But the director, Col. Joe Gasper, says the agency is working with experts to analyze data and traffic stop processes.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FUNDING

Whitmer signs $2.2B COVID-19 bill that releases federal aid

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $2.2 billion spending bill that allocates federal COVID-19 aid for a continued boost in food assistance benefits and rental relief along with new grants to municipalities. The funds are from a rescue law enacted by Congress and former President Donald Trump in December. Whitmer said Wednesday she is proud to sign bipartisan legislation “that will help Michiganders keep roofs over their heads and keep the ability to feed their families.” About $1.5 billion will support the continuation of a 15% increase in monthly food benefits. Roughly $378 million will keep intact aid to renters.

UNEMPLOYMENT-MICHIGAN

Unemployed workers can visit state offices starting June 30

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is reopening 12 state Unemployment Insurance Agency offices for in-person visits more than 15 months after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Appointments begin June 30. People could start booking 15-minute appointments Wednesday. Walk-in visits without an appointment will not be allowed. The agency estimates it will serve 900 people a day in person. People also can seek assistance by phone or a web-chat function. Lawmakers have been asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to reopen the offices for a year, saying some residents cannot navigate a system that was deluged with claims especially early in the pandemic.

OPIOIDS

Michigan lawmakers announce bills after opioid deaths spike

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Initial state data shows a 20% increase in opioid overdose deaths in the first half of 2020 from the previous year. A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced a package of bills Wednesday during a media conference to mandate supportive practices in hospitals and increase access to life-saving medications. A key aspect of the bills is to increase access to Naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, which supporters of the bills, including the state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said can stop preventable loss of life.