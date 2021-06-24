Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

Cancel
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and two-run double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month. The Cardinals have lost 16 of 22 games since they led the NL Central nearly a month ago. Matt Manning allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings for the win.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics still finds itself trying to emerge from the Larry Nassar scandal as the U.S. Olympic Trials begin. The organization remains in mediation with hundreds of athletes who were sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said the drawn-out litigation has hampered some of the progress the organization is attempting to make but said she believes it will be resolved by the end of the year.

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

