The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night in the opener of their three-game series from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Both teams come into Tuesday's game neck and neck in the race for the AL East and this week's series will be crucial once the end of the season rolls around. These two teams have already met for one series this season, with Boston sweeping the Rays at home at Fenway Park back in April, outscoring them 26-9 over the curse of the three games. The Rays are a much different team than when they met at the beginning of the season, but will it be enough to overtake Boston's top-notch offense.