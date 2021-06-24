Cancel
High-profile mothers to attend local demonstration

By Jimmy Tomlin, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Jun. 24—HIGH POINT — Why would the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery bother coming to High Point?. Because they have met Tenicka Shannon — the High Point woman whose Black teenage son, Fred Cox Jr., was shot to death by an undercover sheriff's deputy last November — and they feel her pain.

