High-profile mothers to attend local demonstration

One of the unfortunate realities of working on philosophy of crime and punishment in the United States is that there are always new instances of police brutality, reports of abuse in prisons, and alarming executions that demand urgent and active responses, but doing philosophy feels ill-suited to respond to urgent circumstances or to mobilize people against manifest injustice. For example, on the day that I gave this paper at the Pacific APA, the trial of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder was underway. In that case, it was evident that no one needs a theory of criminal law or punishment to know that Chauvin’s actions were callous, and that Floyd could not have deserved such a death in the streets. No contemporary philosopher of criminal law or punishment would defend this murder, but neither would one need a philosopher to explain why the murder is indefensible. Though we rarely can respond with urgency, philosophers can use the tools we have to clarify important concepts that we use to interpret the world and to justify moral demands.